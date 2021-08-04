Real Housewives of New York Ramona Singer & Eboni K. Williams Make Peace To Save Sinking ‘RHONY’! By

Ramona Singer and Eboni K. Williams are on a mission to save the Real Housewives of New York amid disappointing ratings, behind-the-scenes drama, and rumors of a cast revamp.

Ramona, 64, and Eboni, 37, were seen having a fun dinner with lots of laughs and cocktails on July 27 at Avra Madison near Central Park, according to a report by Page Six.

The friendly date is quite surprising considering Ramona reportedly recently told the show’s producers that she didn’t want to attend the reunion because she feared Eboni would make her look like a racist.

It appears the ladies have put their differences aside in an attempt to save the show — which was headed on a downward spiral.

According to a report by All About The Tea, post-production drama had gotten so intense due to low ratings that the show’s reunion taping was pushed back to an undetermined date. The show’s main stars Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan reportedly panicked when the reality series’ ratings hit a historic low of 764 000 live viewers, the lowest since the Bravo series’ debut in 2008.

Tension between the ladies continued to mount as rumors of a cast overhaul began circulating online. “The cast is completely divided and the women are not getting along with each other,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

Following Ramona and Eboni‘s July 27 meetup, the cast has patched things up. “The drama or so-called rift is in a much better place,” a production insider told Page Six.

Although the ladies of Real Housewives of New York have reportedly made amends, there’s still no word on the reunion.

