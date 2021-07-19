Real Housewives of New York Ramona Singer Asks To Skip ‘RHONY’ Reunion, Fears Eboni Williams Will Accuse Her of Being Racist! By

Ramona Singer is reluctant to attend the Real Housewives of New York reunion because she’s afraid newbie Eboni K. Williams will brand her a racist.

According to TMZ, Ramona, 64, reportedly asked producers if she could skip the show’s upcoming reunion to avoid Eboni’s smear campaign against her. She also requested the possibility of avoiding all discussions about race if she were to attend.

The show’s producers denied Ramona’s requests. The reality diva accepted their decision and will attend the reunion despite her fears regarding Eboni’s accusations.

Eboni and Ramona have been clashing throughout this season. During a recent episode of the Real Housewives of New York, the ladies had a blowout because Eboni was pressuring Ramona into discussing politics — after she repeatedly told her she was uncomfortable about having such discussions.

Eboni K. Williams joined the Real Housewives of New York on its 13th season, becoming the first black housewife to join the franchise.

Eboni, 38, isn’t getting along with her castmates, particularly Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer. However, all cast members have accused her of being a bit too preachy.

Viewers have also expressed their disappointment with Eboni’s behavior and are turning away as the ratings continue to drop week after week. The Bravo series’ July 6 episode recorded 764,000 live viewers — the lowest in the franchise history.

Eboni denies being the reason the ratings are suffering. She reportedly told TMZ the producers are the ones at fault because they ultimately decide what will air.

The situation behind the scenes has gotten so chaotic that the show’s reunion taping has been pushed back from August 5 to an undetermined date in September.

“The cast is completely divided and the women are not getting along with each other,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

The insider continued, “filming ended with all of the women as friends, but as soon as the show started airing, Eboni K. Williams went to war against her castmates – particularly Ramona and Luann and the audience is switching off week after week.”

