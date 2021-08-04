Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards’ Frightening Bee Attack 911 Call Released! By

Kyle Richards’ frantic 911 call has emerged following a frightening encounter with a swarm of bees that left the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star briefly hospitalized.

In the 911 audio obtained by TMZ, the Bravo star is heard desperately crying for help as she attempted to work her lifesaving EpiPen.

“I was attacked by bees, and I’m allergic, and I don’t know where my EpiPen is,” Kyle hysterically tells the 911 operator. The emergency operator is heard telling the 52-year old TV personality to calm down as he gave her step-by-step instructions on using the EpiPen. The call ended with Kyle still struggling to get the EpiPen to work. The reality star later shared on Instagram that the EpiPen was defective.

As reported by All About The Tea, Kyle, who is allergic to bees, was attacked by the insects after crossing paths with a hive growing alongside her Encino mansion. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted security footage showing the scary incident. In the frightening video, the mom-of-four is seen frantically running around her backyard and jumping in the pool to escape the bees.

The reality diva also posted a photo of herself in a hospital room while wearing an oxygen mask, along with a caption that encouraged followers with the same allergy to be prepared for unexpected emergencies.

“I share this story with you because I sometimes don’t bother to take my epi pen with me. I also don’t know why I couldn’t get mine to work,” Kyle wrote.

She continued, “there are different types of epi pens, and they each work differently. But also always call 911 even if you are able to use your epi pen as they have other medications to help breathing etc.”



She also thanked the Encino Hospital Medical Center workers for helping her recover from the terrifying emergency.

