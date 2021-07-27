Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Allergic Kyle Richards Hospitalized After Getting Stung By Multiple Bees… See The Scary Video! By

Kyle Richards had a scary encounter with a hive of bees over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was hospitalized after she was stung by several bees after crossing paths with a hive growing alongside her Encino home. The reality star posted an update on her Instagram Story on Sunday, sharing that she’d been sent to the ER on Saturday after being attacked by a swarm of bees. Kyle posted actual surveillance footage of the frightening encounter, which shows the reality star booking it across her backyard while screaming for help, with the bees in hot pursuit.

“So this happened yesterday… I walked into a hive of bees and was stung multiple times,” Kyle wrote in her first post.

“I can laugh at this now, but what you can’t see is that they were in my hair and were literally chasing me,” Kyle wrote on top of the surveillance video.

She added that people who work for her did not hear her cries for help.

Kyle, who revealed that she’s allergic to the insects, jumped into her pool to escape the attack. She shared that she couldn’t get her EpiPen to work for some reason, which landed her in the hospital.

“My landline wouldn’t dial 911 and my epi pen was defective and wouldn’t open,” she explained.

Kyle went to her pool “to get the stinger out” of her hand when she realized that there were bees in her hair, which led to her impromptu dip.

Kyle shared another photo of herself snapped inside her hospital room, while wearing an oxygen mask. She encouraged followers with the same allergy to be prepared for unexpected emergencies.

“I share this story with you because I sometimes don’t bother to take my epi pen with me. I also don’t know why I couldn’t get mine to work,” Kyle wrote.

She encouraged others to be sure to know how to use the device.

“There are different types of epi pens and they each work differently. But also always call 911 even if you are able to use your epi pen as they have to use other medications to help breathing etc,” the RHOBH star explained.

Kyle gave a big shout-out to the Los Angeles firefighters who responded to the eventual 911 call and rushed to her aid. She posted a photo that she snapped with the rescuers and thanked them for their help the following day.

“Still looking like a hot mess with my pool hair and sting marks,” she wrote.

She also thanked the Encino Hospital Medical Center workers for helping her recover from the terrifying ordeal.

“And for repeatedly convincing me there were no more bees in my hair,” Kyle quipped.

Kyle also captured footage of the giant hive that had grown alongside her mansion and assured her fans that she was arranging to have it removed.

Watch the scary incident unfold below!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

