Growing Up Hip Hop GUHH's Pepa Of Rap Duo Salt-N-Pepa SUED By Surgeon For Not Paying $676K For Multiple Butt Surgeries!

Sandra Denton, better known as Pepa of the legendary rap duo, Salt-N-Pepa has been slapped by a new $676k lawsuit after being accused of not paying for some plastic surgery procedures. Dr. David Sayah wants to collect $676,675 for multiple butt replacement surgeries. The top Beverly Hills pro filed a lien on the singer’s current lawsuit against Uber, a case connected to a 2018 car accident. Papa is reportedly close to settling a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the ride-hailing company for the 2018 crash.

The surgeon’s suit alleges that Pepa underwent several butt replacement surgeries, but skipped out on the bill.

Dr. Sayah claims that he performed multiple procedures to remove several implants that had been inserted in previous procedures.

Pepa previously filed a negligence suit that claims that the California doctor pressured her into unnecessary procedures which caused the hardening of her backside.

As reported in December 2020—The Growing Up Hip Hop star filed a lawsuit against Dr. David Sayah, accusing the professional of negligence after he allegedly talked her into undergoing three separate surgeries to repair damages she suffered in the accident. According to court docs, the wreck that Denton was involved in made the biopolymer injections in her butt and hips shift, leaving her in major pain and discomfort. Pepa said that she was referred to Dr. Sayah in Sept. 2019 and he initially suggested that the rapper remove her implants and replace them with new, smaller ones. However, Dr. Sayah pointed out that Pepa wouldn’t be satisfied if she had a smaller butt. He instead performed an unsuccessful liposuction procedure which caused her butt to harden and knot up, making it hard for her to perform.

The rapper went under the knife for the third and final time in Feb. 2020 and thought that Dr. Sayah had successfully removed all of the silicone. She was wrong.

The rapper sought a second opinion from another doctor because she was still experiencing pain. The second doctor performed an MRI and discovered a “large amount of biopolymer silicone and dead scar tissue remaining,” according to court docs.

Pepa is suing Dr. Sayah for disfiguring her body and for the possibility that she will suffer from the injuries for the rest of her life. The rapper also claims that she will have to undergo future surgeries.

