Real Housewives of Orange County Braunwyn Windham-Burke & Husband Vacate Newport Beach Mansion Amid Lawsuit Due To Unpaid Rent!

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and estranged husband Sean Burke leave their rented Newport Beach home after being accused of owing $45,000 in unpaid rent.

Images obtained by the Daily Mail show Sean moving his family’s belongings out of the 5-bedroom mansion Saturday afternoon.

The Real Housewives of Orange County husband was seen carrying boxes into a UHaul truck parked in the driveway, with his estranged wife nowhere in sight. Two of the ex-couple’s children were spotted helping their father carry heavy items.

The move comes in the wake of allegations of unpaid rent made against the couple. The unconventional couple was slapped with a lawsuit by landlord Karen Ogden after falling three months behind on rent. In the suit, Ogden asks the couple to settle the $45,000 in back rent or vacate premises immediately. Court documents obtained by All About The Tea revealed that Ogden, the owner of the Newport Beach mansion, rented the 5-bedroom, 6.5 bath, 8,000 sq. ft home to the couple in January 2020. The bravo star and her husband agreed to pay Ogden $15,000 a month under an eighteen-month lease agreement.

During an interview with Access, the 43-year old mother of seven denied being behind on rent and brushed it off as a simple discrepancy that would be resolved soon. However, her husband filed a petition in response to Ogden’s suit and admitted to owing money. In an email to the landlord’s lawyer, the reality tv husband explained that he had paid 25% of the owed $45,000 on June 30, according to legal documents obtained by Radar Online. Sean also begged the attorney to drop the lawsuit.

In addition to financial troubles, Braunwyn and Sean are in the midst of a trial separation. In July, the couple announced they were separating after 20 years of marriage. Braunwyn explained she planned on moving to Hawaii with the kids and her girlfriend Fernanda Rocha for six weeks while Sean stays back in Newport Beach.

