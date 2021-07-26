Real Housewives of Orange County New ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star Noella Bergener’s Husband James Owes $5.8 Million In Back Taxes! By

Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Noella Bergener is the latest housewife accused of owing millions in taxes.

Noella’s husband, James Bergener, reportedly owes a whopping $5.8 million in back taxes, according to legal documents obtained by Radar Online.

The federal tax lien filed on June 3, 2021, accuses James of owing taxes for the years 2018 and 2019. The accident attorney reportedly refused to pay $1,878,438 for 2018 and $2,166,680 for 2019.

A separate tax lien filed on July 7 states James owes $1,851,225.04 for 2018 and 2019. In total, Bergener owes the State of California $5,896,343.04.

In typical real housewives fashion, Noella appears to be enjoying a life of luxury despite her husband’s massive debt. On Instagram, she often shares photos of her family hopping in and out of private jets, luxury cars, and pricey designer handbags.

As reported by All About The Tea, Noella is one of the three women joining the Real Housewives of Orange County following a major cast shakeup that led to the firing of Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, and Elizabeth Lynn Vargas. Dr. Jen Armstrong and Nicole James will join the 36-year old mother of one.

The ladies have already begun filming for the show’s 16th season alongside Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Heather Dubrow.

