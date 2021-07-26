Real Housewives of Atlanta Kandi Burruss Threatening To Quit ‘RHOA’ Unless Producers Double Her Salary To $4 Million! By

Kandi Burruss is planning to end her long run on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, according to a report by MTO News. The popular Bravo star is expected to exit a franchise hanging in limbo after the ratings nosedived to their lowest numbers, last season. Kandi is reportedly threatening to walk unless Bravo doubles her salary to a reported whopping $4 million.

Kandi plans to move to New York, where she will sit on the production team behind the upcoming Broadway play, “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” which will feature Broadway’s first all-black, all-male cast. The play is expected to debut in September and run through May—which coincides with the filming schedule of RHOA—which runs between October and February.å

The outlet spoke to a source close to the reality star who spilled that Kandi is not willing to jet back and forth between Atlanta and NYC unless Bravo cuts her a massive paycheck.

“Bravo can either pay Kandi, or she’ll walk and the show will continue to go down the drain,” the insider said.

Kandi excitedly shared the news about her Broadway project with fans in June, writing on Instagram—”History in the making! All of these incredible black actors will be starring in @coloredmanplay on Broadway! @dyllonburnside @wolfjames @mackwilds @forrestmcclenson @silverthroat @therealbtc @davinchi [and] written by @keenanthemuse! Follow them! I’m blessed to be a part of the producing team! The tickets are on sale now! Get your tickets now!”

Kandi also currently acts on the series, “The Chi.”

The RHOA star made headlines in June, after her restaurant, Blaze, earned a shaky “C” health score in May after the reality star’s eatery was shut down due to a failed health inspection.

Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker’s business failed an inspection on May 19 and an official returned on May 28, according to records obtained by Radar Online. The southwest Atlanta restaurant opened in November 2020 and promotes a fine dining steakhouse experience.

As reported—-Blaze closed its doors on May 20 to address the issues cited in the health report after receiving a failing score of 55.

“Food handler touched raw oysters and raw salmon and then proceeded to handle ready to eat leafy greens with the same gloves on improperly. Moving from raw food to ready-to-eat foods is a source of cross-contamination,” an inspector noted on the May 19 report.

The eatery experienced issues after reopening its doors, scoring a 77 out of 100 on a later health inspection report. One problem was related to food not being stored at the proper temperature. The inspection stated that an official observed “hot potentially hazardous food received at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit.” The report also cited mislabeled chemical bottles and food items, spoiled buttermilk, and a procedural mishandling of thawed fish. A dangling light shield and a ceiling condensation problem were repaired on-site, under the watchful eye of the inspector.

Blaze Steak & Seafood restaurant was originally expected to be featured on Kandi’s upcoming Bravo spinoff show, currently in production. The spinoff is set to premiere in late 2021 and will focus on the entrepreneurial couple expanding their restaurant portfolio, in Atlanta.

