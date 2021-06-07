Real Housewives of Atlanta Kandi Burruss’ Restaurant, Blaze, Receives ‘C’ Health Score Weeks After Being Forced To Shut Down Due To Failing Inspection! By

Kandi Burruss’ restaurant, Blaze, earned a shaky “C” health score last week after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s eatery was shut down due to a failed health inspection.

Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker’s business failed an inspection on May 19 and an official returned on May 28, according to records obtained by Radar Online. The southwest Atlanta restaurant opened in November 2020 and promotes a fine dining steakhouse experience.

As reported last month, Blaze closed its doors on May 20 to address the issues cited in the health report after receiving a failing score of 55.

The inspector deducted points for the following infractions:

9 points after the inspector observed a food handler switching from raw seafood to ready-to-eat foods without washing hands

9 points because the prep coolers were above 41 degrees.

Four-point penalties included a Chick-fil-A cup in an area with regular food supplies

Lack of procedures and supplies for employees to handle vomiting or diarrheal events

Pink organic residue in both ice makers

Lack of a consumer advisory on the menu for potentially raw or undercooked meat

There were three-point deductions related to storage problems and staff wearing inappropriate jewelry

“Food handler touched raw oysters and raw salmon and then proceeded to handle ready to eat leafy greens with the same gloves on improperly. Moving from raw food to ready-to-eat foods is a source of cross-contamination,” an inspector noted on the May 19 report.

The eatery is apparently still experiencing issues after reopening its doors, scoring a 77 out of 100 on the most recent health inspection report. One problem was related to food not being stored at the proper temperature. The inspection stated that an official observed “hot potentially hazardous food received at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit.” The report also cited mislabeled chemical bottles and food items, spoiled buttermilk, and a procedural mishandling of thawed fish. A dangling light shield and a ceiling condensation problem were repaired on-site, under the watchful eye of the inspector.

The eatery’s C rating will stand until their next inspection rolls around.

Blaze Steak & Seafood restaurant was originally expected to be featured on Kandi Burruss‘ upcoming Bravo spinoff show, currently in production. The spinoff is set to premiere in late 2021 and will focus on the entrepreneurial couple expanding their restaurant portfolio, in Atlanta.

Another one of Kandi’s restaurants hit inspection bumps in 2017.

According to Georgia Department of Health records dated August 24, 2017— Kandi’s eatery, “Old Lady Gang,” received a slew of health code violations and earned a dismal “C” rating.

The inspection report revealed the following infractions:

No soap or paper towels located at hand washing sink

Observed soil buildup inside ice bin.

Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit

Observed employee with no hair restraint.

Observed employee with no hair restraint.

Wet wiping cloth not stored in sanitizing solution between uses.

Observed cutting board grooved/pitted and no longer cleanable

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.

