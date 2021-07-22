Celebrity News Lala Kent Drags Kelly Dodd In Instagram Fight! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Kelly Dodd is constantly looking for ways to get attention now that she’s been fired from the Real Housewives of Orange County.

If she’s not saying something racist, controversial, or offensive, she’s picking fights with people on social media.

RELATED: Kelly Dodd EXPOSED As Transphobic In Leaked Cameo Video: ‘You’re Born A Girl Or A Boy!’

This time Kelly is gunning for Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent. Kelly attacked Lala in a bizarre Instagram comment.

“@HeatherMcDonald, I get she’s smart went to USC. Why @LalaKent she’s an idiot beyond pale,” she commented.

Lala snapped back, “coming from a woman who wore a hat saying “drunk wives matter,” it is the biggest compliment that you think I’m an idiot. Thank you so much, babe.”

While there is no clear indication for the reason behind Kelly’s comments, such outbursts aren’t uncommon for the fired Real Housewives of Orange County star.

As reported by All About The Tea, Kelly Dodd was recently under fire for making transphobic comments on Cameo.

The controversial reality personality was hired to send a birthday message to a person named Jennifer—and the company specified that Jennifer identified with the pronouns “she and her.”

In the video to Jennifer, Kelly says, “I don’t get this. You’re either a girl or a boy. You’re born a girl or a boy. I don’t get it, you’re Jennifer.”

Kelly’s husband, former Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, chimes in from the side, and Kelly tells him, “I’m sorry, I don’t give a f*ck, I’m already fired.”

Kelly was fired from the Real Housewives of Orange County along with Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas after a major cast shakeup.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips