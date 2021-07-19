Real Housewives of Orange County Kelly Dodd EXPOSED As Transphobic In Leaked Cameo Video: ‘You’re Born A Girl Or A Boy!’ By

Kelly Dodd has been booted from the Real Housewives of Orange County—but that hasn’t stopped her from stirring up controversy. One of Kelly’s cameo messages has been leaked—and reveals the reality star spouting off about another hot button topic. Kelly was hired to send a birthday message to a person named Jennifer—and the company specified that Jennifer identified with the pronouns “she and her.”

“I don’t get this. You’re either a girl or a boy,” Kelly tells Jennifer in the video. “You’re born a girl or a boy..I don’t get it… you’re Jennifer.”

Kelly’s husband, former Fox News correspondent, Rick Leventhal, chimes in from the side, and Kelly tells him, “I’m sorry, I don’t give a f*ck, I’m already fired.”

“It’s a she and a her!” Kelly reiterates, seemingly forgetting that “she and her” were the pronouns specified by the Cameo request.

It’s only a matter of time before Kelly gets hit by accusations of transphobia—which will only add to a long list of fan grievances racked up by the former RHOC star.

Kelly made controversial comments about the COVID-19 crisis, including calling the virus “God’s way of thinning the herd,” as the latest season of RHOC played out. She also mocked the Blacks Lives Matter movement by wearing a hat that read, “Drunk Wives Matter” during her bachelorette party. The ex-reality star was called out in 2020 after a 2016 clip emerged in which she said—“I don’t like black guys. I don’t even know any black guys.” In February 2021, Kelly Dodd was axed from Positive Beverage over her “controversial views and opinions.”

As reported—Kelly clashed with her former co-star earlier this month, when she was forced to apologize over statements she made about Heather Dubrow’s son, after being threatened with a potential lawsuit.

Kelly posted a video on Instagram revealing a legal letter that she received from attorneys repping the comeback cast member and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow. Kelly held up the letter in the video while explaining her side of the story.

“So I got this letter from an attorney from the Dubrow family reminding me I made a statement that made it sound like truth, when in fact it was a joke,” Kelly told her followers, earlier this month.

Kelly explained that she and her husband, Rick Leventhal, caught Covid-19 earlier this year, after attending a New Year’s Eve party. She then put the blame on Heather’s teenage son, Nicholas Dubrow, who also was in attendance.

“And for that, I am offering my sincere apology. I did get COVID from a party on New Year’s Eve. Heather Dubrow’s son and his friends were all there,” Kelly explained. “And while I had information leading us all to believe that we could have gotten COVID from them, because we all, like 24 of us got COVID that night, we obviously have no way of proving or knowing for sure he or his friends were the sources of our infection.”

“And for that, I apologize,” she continued. “I am going on the record right now to be very clear Rick & I don’t know how we caught the virus. And we are both very very sorry for any trouble we caused the Dubrow family. We hope you can accept our sincere apology.”

Bravo announced last month that they were cutting ties with the controversial reality star and bringing Heather back to the RHOC cast.

