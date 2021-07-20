Real Housewives of Atlanta Falynn Guobadia Confirms Porsha Williams Slept With Fiance Simon’s Cousin For Her Rolls Royce! By

Falynn Guobadia recently dropped some piping hot tea about Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams’ and how she obtained her Rolls Royce.

During a recent interview with “Cocktails With Queens”— Falynn Guobadia, 32, told the show’s hosts — Claudia Jordan, Lisa Raye McCoy, Vivica A. Fox and Syleena Johnson that her ex, Simon Guobadia, told her that Porsha slept with one of his family members in exchange for a luxury vehicle.

“I’m still trying to understand because he told me that she slept with his cousin for the Rolls Royce that she has,” Falynn stated.

Falynn’s story confirms an exclusive All About The Tea report on how the Real Housewives of Atlanta star obtained her Rolls Royce back in 2014.

The 32-year old model also confirmed that Porsha Williams’ whirlwind romance with Simon is for attention.

Falynn continued, “One of your questions was, do I think it’s for show, absolutely one hundred percent. With the timelines, one hundred percent.”

Porsha Williams, 40, shocked viewers when she announced her engagement to Simon Guobadia, 56, just after one month of dating.

“Our relationship began a month ago — yes, we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast, but we are living life each day to its fullest,” she captioned under an Instagram selfie of herself and the Nigerian entrepreneur.

At the time of the announcement, the reality star clarified that she had nothing to do with Falynn and Simon’s divorce.

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Simon Guobadia also took to social media to profess his love for his new fiancee in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I’d like to seize this opportunity to thank every well wisher of Porsha and I, whether via phone, text or DM. You affirm my believe that finding love is possible for everyone who genuinely seeks one.”

Guobadia continued, “getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon. The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey. Porsha and I, with the support of our loved ones have chosen to travel together as one and spread love and positivity to our community which is in desperate need of positive and healthy images of the best versions of ourselves.”

“We travel this road not lightly considering we have being in relationships that have thought us to want and do better for ourselves. I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other. What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there – happiness. So when I asked…she said yes. That is ALL that mattered. Thank you again for your love and support. Truly appreciated.”

