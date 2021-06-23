Celebrity News Sabrina Peterson Claims T.I. Hired One Of His Artists To Kill Her For $25K! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Sabrina Peterson has taken her accusations against T.I. and Tiny Harris to a whole new level. Peterson has fired shocking allegations at the rapper and his wife over the past several months—but she is now claiming that T.I. hired a hitman to have her killed. Peterson also alleged that she learned about the purported plot from the person recruited to pull off her own murder.

Peterson has put the couple on blast in recent months, accusing the artist and his wife of drugging and sexually abusing over a dozen women. She also accused T.I. of threatening her with a gun.

Peterson dropped the new allegations in a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked. She began by describing another woman’s alleged claim—one that mirrored her own—which accused T.I. of pulling a gun on the woman and her children.

“The first victim allegedly had the same gun that was pulled on me, her three children were forced in the closet at gunpoint,” Peterson alleged. “She described the same gun [from T.I.]. She described the same exact gun. There’s no way that this woman would be able to vividly describe this gun unless she actually seen this very gun.”

“Oh, he put a silver revolver long-nose all chrome gun to my head,” she continued. “If you look at the pictures of the guns they confiscated, that was one of the ones that was on the table. So, for her to vividly say this and for me to have an eight-year-old that’s been victimized and put on front street with lies… That triggered her.”

Peterson added that the woman also alleged that her husband was kidnapped, but didn’t offer any details about the supposed incident. Peterson explained that things took a darker turn after she shared about the woman who alleged the kidnapping.

“When I posted her thing, the DMs started ringing like a telethon. I’m like, this is a lot,” she revealed.

“One of his people that worked for him came to me and told one of his security guards that was also on his record label, maybe like right when I came home from prison, he was laughing… He was like, ‘You know that n*gga tried to pay me to kill you?” Peterson alleged.

Peterson claimed that T.I. made the man a financial offer for the alleged hit, but that he turned him down.

“He said ‘He tried paying me $25,000…to kill you. I was supposed to push you off a building. He said ‘but, man I wasn’t doing that sh*t,”” Peterson said.

Watch the clip below!

As reported earlier this month—Sabrina Peterson slammed T.I. Harris after the rapper released an official music video for his single “What It’s Come To.” The lyrics of the song call attention to T.I. and Tameka ‘Tiny” Harris’ alleged sexual assault victims.

The lyrics include—

“The object of the game is kill the king/ So ’til the blade meet my neck on the guillotine/ But imma be standing tall like a statue/ N***a fuck that he-say-she-say if the receipt say that s**t ain’t factual.”

“…I’m up against some lying-a** b*****s / Damn, this is what it come to.”

The single’s video opens with audio of Peterson taken from a video that she posted asking the couple to take accountability for their actions.

“Tell the truth about what you did to me and apologize, and I’m gone. I don’t want one dime. Apologize, and I’m gone. And here’s the other stipulation: do it within 7 days,” Peterson said in the shared video.

A laugh track was added to Peterson’s audio in the music video, seemingly mocking her request.