Celebrity News T.I. & Tiny Laugh At Their Rape Accuser’s Apology Request… She Responds! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris have been in social media hot water in recent months, after their former longtime friend, Sabrina Peterson, took to Instagram in late January to put the couple on blast. Peterson accused the rapper of putting a gun to her head and described other alleged abuse that supposedly occurred over a lengthy period of time. Multiple women later messaged Peterson with similar stories of drugging and abuse at the hands of Tiny and T.I.

Peterson offered to drop her legal beef if the couple fessed up and apologized—and the couple responded, on Monday.

Attorney Tyrone Blackburn explained in a March press release that more than 30 victims in California and Georgia had come forward with allegations against the famous couple.

“These criminal allegations span over fifteen years of methodical, sadistic abuse against women in various venues throughout the country,” the release stated. “These individual claims paint eerily consistent allegations of women prior to or upon immediately entering T&T’s home, hotel, or tour bus were coerced by Tiny to ingest drugs or unknowingly administered drugs to impair the victims’ ability to consent to subsequent vile sexual acts.”

Peterson is among Blackburn’s clients. As reported last month—The Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation into rapper, T.I., and his wife, after Blackburn called for investigations via letters sent to California and Georgia authorities, alleging an “eerily” similar pattern of “events of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment.”

Peterson also launched a defamation lawsuit in March, according to a TMZ report. She accused Tiny and T.I. of smearing her on social media, and through damaging public statements. Peterson also took issue with Tiny exposing her 8-year-old son to “vitriol and danger” after Tiny posted an image online.

“These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media,” the couple’s attorney, Steve Sadow, told TMZ.

Peterson shifted gears last week, announcing on social media that she would withdraw her lawsuit if Tiny and T.I. would apologize and take accountability for their actions.

“Tell the truth about me, tell the truth about what you did to me, and apologize. I’m gone. Don’t want one dime. And here’s the other stipulation: Do it within seven days… Do this, what I’m saying right now, within seven days. Within seven days, tell the truth and apologize,” Peterson said in an Instagram video share.

The couple only laughed at Peterson’s offer, in response. On Monday, T.I. posted a snap on Instagram of himself, Ne-Yo, Kevin Hart, and Dave Chappelle captioned—An “Apology????😂😂😂😂 -Drako voice. #WhatItsComeTo.” Tiny sounded off in the comment section writing—”LOL it’s too early for this sir.”

Peterson fired back with a photo of T.I alongside R. Kelly, with the caption—”Narcissist checklist.” Fourteen traits were listed—including arrogance and a lack of empathy—tying T.I.’s personality to the fallen R&B artist.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips