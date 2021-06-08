Real Housewives of Atlanta Simon Guobadia Releases Video Receipts Proving Falynn Cheated On Him! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

The drama rages on between the fiance’ of Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, Simon Guobadia, and his estranged wife, Falynn Guobadia. Simon took to Instagram over the weekend, exposing surveillance footage that he claims proves Falynn’s alleged infidelity.

As reported last week—Simon fired back at a preview of Falynn’s upcoming tell-all interview by sharing the posted teaser alongside a bombshell caption. He pointed his followers to the Instagram account of Jaylan Banks, who is described in his bio as an Atlanta-based entrepreneur. He also accused Falynn of being pregnant with Banks’ child.

“The Face of Cheating Wife…Let’s start with why I filed for divorce,” Simon captioned the post.

“Let’s start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for – post divorce. His Instgram handle is itsjaylanbanks and this is how your generosity gets twisted. Let’s get started there,” he added.

Simon shared a series of home surveillance clips paired with personal analysis, over the weekend.

“When I say I have receipts of a cheating wife, this is what it looks like when Jaylan Duckworth (AKA Jaylan Banks) comes to my home on different days to sleep with my wife while I’m out of town in Miami,” Simon said. “Wait for the video showing them coming back to my home at the end of a night out trying to avoid front door cameras. The dumb f*cks forgot the security cameras cover 360 degree view of the property. You cannot come on the property without being noticed by security cameras. Smdh. There are more receipts if needed.”

“Tell me how many husbands or wives should tolerate this type of behavior from their spouse,” Simon continued. “I filed for divorce a second time AFTER this video. She got a baby to prove that she was actively cheating.”

Meanwhile, Jaylan Banks has flatly denied that he and Falynn are in a romantic relationship. He recently spoke out on The Shade Room and said that Simon was well aware of his friendship with Falynn. He also revealed that he even lived in the couple’s home as her assistant.

“This is not news to Simon. He has taken some random footage that Falynn has access to as well and has spinned it into lies,” Jaylan said of Simon’s exposed footage.

Jaylan claimed that Simon took off for Miami and Costa Rica on Valentine’s Day for two months, and did not inform his wife until he had already left. He added that Falynn was left behind to care for Simon’s two special needs children along with her own three kids. Jaylan said that the side door revealed in the footage was broken and that Falynn had expressed concern to her husband about the family’s safety.

“At that time, I was not only her best friend but also her assistant. I was there for a whole week (which Simon knew about). I even have my own quarters in the home which is located on the first floor down the hall from the kitchen,” Jaylan told the outlet. “I am very aware of all of the cameras that cover the home as I was present when the house was under construction.”

Jaylan added that Simon had given him his own code to the residence.

Simon and Falynn announced their breakup ahead of Porsha Williams dropping the bomb that she was engaged to Simon, after a month-long romance. Falynn initially took the high road in responding to the scandal—but is now ready to open up about the Bravo jaw-dropper. Her interview with Adam Newell will air on his YouTube show, “Up and Adam!” on June 10.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips