Southern Charm Madison LeCroy Allegedly Ignored A-Rod’s Invitation to Meet Up at PGA Event Following His Split From JLo! By

Alex Rodriguez has “reached out” to Southern Charm star, Madison LeCroy, since his breakup from Jennifer Lopez, only to be “ignored” by the Bravo star—according to a report by The Sun.

RELATED: Madison LeCroy Breaks Her Silence After Causing A-Rod & J-Lo Breakup!

Rumors swirled around “A-Rod” and Madison for months before Alex and Jennifer called off their engagement. Multiple reports alleged that Jennifer’s “trust was broken” amid a flood of cheating rumors, which seemingly led to the duo’s permanent split. Madison was accused of “secretly speaking” to Alex while he was engaged to “J-Lo,” but both sides denied any physical relationship. Madison later admitted to FaceTiming the former MLB star.

A source told the outlet that Alex had “reached out” to Madison since splitting from the entertainer. The tipster added that the Charmer has ”always rolled her eyes and ignored him.”

“She’s completely over it,” the insider added.

The snitch dished that Alex “most recently wanted to hang out at the PGA Championship in South Carolina last week” because “he knew she’d be there and he had friends there so it was a good excuse to be in the same place.”

The 2021 PGA Championship was held at Golf Resort’s Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, just outside of Charleston. Madison revealed that she attended the event via a Saturday Instagram selfie.

“But Alex didn’t end up showing. Not sure what he’s looking for, it’s always seemed casual but she definitely does not want a relationship with him,” the source said.

Alex’s rep denied that the Fox Sports broadcaster tried to contact Madison.

“I’m not sure who’s looking to benefit from these types of rumors and false stories. They are factually incorrect. Alex is busy concentrating on his businesses and his family,” Alex’s rep, Ron Berkowitz, commented.

Jennifer and Alex announced their split in April via a joint statement.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

“Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The famous couple became engaged in 2019 but postponed their wedding twice because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Madison replied to an Instagram user who asked if she planned to connect with Alex, post-split. The hairdresser emphatically responded—“I have a boyfriend!”

As reported in April—Madison admitted that she had been contacted by Alex, while filming the Southern Charm reunion.

“He contacted me, and yes, we DM’ed, but other than that there was nothing … I’ve never seen him [or] touched him,” the reality star told host, Andy Cohen.

Madison later clarified details behind their communication in an interview with Page Six.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she claimed, adding that the pair had “spoken on the phone” but had “never been physical.”

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips