Southern Charm Madison LeCroy Breaks Her Silence After Causing A-Rod & J-Lo Breakup!

Southern Charm star, Madison LeCroy, is weighing in on Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez and Jennifer “J-Lo” Lopez’s breakup.

Fans of the Bravo show know that Madison was accused of hooking up with the ex MLB star during the most recent reunion series. The reality star reacted to the A-list couple’s breakup after Lopez appeared to slam her ex by “liking” a post about being mistreated in a manipulative relationship.

“I wish them the best,” Madison told Page Six on Thursday.

Madison admitted that she was contacted by Rodriguez while filming the Southern Charm reunion, several months ago.

“He contacted me, and yes, we DM’ed, but other than that there was nothing … I’ve never seen him [or] touched him,” the reality star told host, Andy Cohen.

Madison later clarified details behind their communication in an interview with Page Six.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she claimed, adding that the pair had “spoken on the phone” but had “never been physical.”

The Charmer was widely blamed for causing problems between Lopez and Rodriguez, despite denying any face-to-face meeting.

The famous duo officially confirmed that their split on Thursday, in a statement to “Today.”

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so … We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children,” their statement read.

R.H. Sin later shared a meme on Instagram which read—“Don’t make her think you care when you have never given a f*ck about her.” The post was captioned— “Don’t let them manipulate you. How many times have you been told ‘I love you’ by someone who has continued to treat you like sh*t.”

Lopez “liked” the post.

An insider explained why the couple delayed announcing their impending split after the Southern Charm scandal. The source said that the couple stuck it out for the sake of their kids,—Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha, 16, and Elle, 12, and Lopez’s 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

“A-Rod’s girls and J. Lo’s kids are really close, so the reason why they stayed together for as long as they did was to make their kids happy,” a tipster told Us Weekly. “They still have love for each other that I think will never go away.”

“They wanted to still get together for Easter as a family so their kids could still enjoy the holiday,” the insider added.

Madison also told Page Six that her recent “date” with her cast-mate, Whitney Sudler-Smith, was just an outing between friends, amid rumors that the co-stars were spotted sharing a kiss.

“I don’t know why this is even a story, but Whitney and I are old friends,” Madison explained.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.

