Real Housewives of Potomac Gizelle Bryant Reveals Why She Unfollowed Wendy Osefo On IG: 'She's Just Not That Interesting!'

Gizelle Bryant has revealed her reasons for unfollowing her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star, Dr. Wendy Osefo, on Instagram, amid rumors of a brewing Season 6 feud.

Gizelle spoke out about the mysterious IG diss during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club.

“I did unfollow her. Wendy is one of our newer ladies. She umm…how can I describe… that’s why I unfollowed her cause she’s just not that interesting,” the reality star said.

“There’s a lot of things that she thought I did which I did not do,” Gizelle explained. “The reason that she thought I did is because typically, I do do very shady things. And I own it, right? I’m just here to let everybody live in their truth. Let’s just talk about it. So but I didn’t come at it from a shady perspective. I was really like…it was out of concern. What’s going on in your life? Are you able to handle social media? Are you able to handle everything that goes on and goes along with being on a reality television stage?”

Cheating rumors have been swirling around Wendy’s husband, and it’s been alleged that Gizelle has been spreading the gossip.

As reported— Gizelle Bryant abruptly unfollowed Wendy on Instagram in late April, as Wendy posted a cryptic message about clearing a “bish” on her own page.

Viewers buzzed on social media about the teased drama, and some fans suspected that the discord might stem from Wendy and Karen Huger mending fences after feuding last season.

“Expected since Wendy and Karen seem to be getting closer this season,” one viewer noted on a separate “Housewives” fan page.

“Karen warned Wendy about Gizelle from the very beginning. Gizelle is NOBODIES friend,” another user added.

Other fans speculated that rumored rookie, Mia Thornton, might be in the center of the drama.

“[I] heard that Gizelle gets into with the new girl Mia which is Karen’s friend. Wendy and Karen are in a good place, which is probably why Gizelle unfollowed Wendy,” one fan wrote.

Wendy Osefo didn’t cut Gizelle from her IG follows but seemed to give a nod to the RHOP upset, writing— “And that’s how you clear a bish …” she wrote, adding the hashtag, #TheProfessorHasArrived.

Gizelle and Wendy were friendly last season, amid the explosive conflict between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard.

Fans know that Monique Samuels outed Pastor Jamal Bryant for allegedly cheating on Gizelle, last season.

“I can only worry about me and my kids and we over here living on fine street,” Gizelle said, addressing the rumor. “Jamal and I are fine.”

“I have been dealing with haters my entire life and this was just another day in the life of, you know, people wanting to just be mean and nasty unnecessarily,” Gizelle added. “Somebody has a lot of time to be scrapbooking. I didn’t care at all. I just felt like it was very thirsty and extremely pressed.”

Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac is expected to premiere this summer.

