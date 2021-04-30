Real Housewives of Potomac ‘RHOP’ Gizelle Bryant Wages WAR On Wendy Osefo & The Professor Claps Back! By

There’s drama swirling between Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo, amid production for Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Gizelle Bryant abruptly unfollowed Wendy on Instagram earlier this week, as Wendy posted a cryptic message about clearing a “bish” on her own page.

“Gizelle [Bryant] is willing to do anything to get back at Karen [Huger] and expects all the ladies to have her back, however, Miss Four degrees has shuffled the deck and is not fully supporting Gizelle anymore. Last season Wendy Osefo was riding hard for the green-eyed bandits, however, she’s done her research and toned down the aggressive Wendy and is not taking sides this season as much in the upcoming season.” All About The Tea states in the following YouTube video.

Viewers are buzzing on social media about the teased drama, and some fans suspect that the discord might stem from Wendy and Karen Huger mending fences after feuding last season.

“Expected since Wendy and Karen seem to be getting closer this season,” one viewer noted on a separate “Housewives” fan page.

“Karen warned Wendy about Gizelle from the very beginning. Gizelle is NOBODIES friend,” another user added.

Other fans speculated that rumored rookie, Mia Thornton, might be in the center of the drama.

“[I] heard that Gizelle gets into with the new girl Mia which is Karen’s friend. Wendy and Karen are in a good place, which is probably why Gizelle unfollowed Wendy,” one fan wrote.

Wendy Osefo still follows Gizelle on Instagram, but seemed to give a nod to the RHOP upset, on Tuesday. “And that’s how you clear a bish …” she wrote, adding the hashtag, #TheProfessorHasArrived.

Gizelle and Wendy were friendly last season, amid the explosive conflict between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard.

Fans know that Monique Samuels outed Pastor Jamal Bryant was cheating on Gizelle, last season.

“I can only worry about me and my kids and we over here living on fine street,” Gizelle said, addressing the rumor. “Jamal and I are fine.”

“I have been dealing with haters my entire life and this was just another day in the life of, you know, people wanting to just be mean and nasty unnecessarily,” Gizelle added. “Somebody has a lot of time to be scrapbooking. I didn’t care at all. I just felt like it was very thirsty and extremely pressed.”

Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac is expected to premiere this summer.

