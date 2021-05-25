Real Housewives of Potomac ‘RHOP’ Season 6 Trailer: Candiace Dillard Gets Another Ass Whooping, Wendy’s Husband Cheat & Jamal Ends Relationship With Gizelle! By

Season 6 of the Real Housewives of Potomac promises to be a drama-filled ride as teased by the Bravo preview trailer, released Monday. The sneak peek reveals the cast of ladies experiencing highs and lows while navigating a variety of personal issues.

Ashley Darby is afraid that “postpartum depression and relationship issues” are on the horizon. Ashley welcomed her second son with husband, Michael Darby, in March. “It’s harder than I thought,” Ashley admits through tears in the Season 6 trailer.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett is working towards her master’s degree while pursuing a singing and acting career. Candiace’s husband, Chris Bassett, steps in as her manager, which sparks tension. “I take care of all your s— all day long,” Chris says in the preview. Candiace later orders her hubby to “shut up.”

Robyn Dixon and her fiance’, Juan Dixon, face issues as Robyn becomes “overwhelmed” while “building a house, a business and possibly a wedding.” Robyn tells the women that she’s feeling “unmotivated,” and Juan pushes her to “get out of the bed” and “go do something,” in a separate scene.

Gizelle Bryant’s relationship with her ex-husband, Jamal Bryant, hits a rough patch, as the reality star works to focus on the couple’s three children. The preview reveals Gizelle crying after having a conversation about her relationship with her ex.

Wendy Osefo is approaching this season with a “new attitude.” There appears to be trouble in paradise with her husband, Edward Osefo, who complains that Wendy can’t give him “100 percent.” Edward flatly responds “no” when asked if he’s happy and satisfied in their marriage. The cheating rumor swirling around the couple is discussed, but Wendy just isn’t having it.

As AllAboutTheTea.com exclusively reported, a caucasian woman is accusing the DMV attorney of cheating on his wife, Wendy, 36.

In a bombshell world exclusive, AllAboutTheTea.com’s spies in the DMV area claim, “Wendy’s marriage issues will be exposed,” in the upcoming season of the Bravo reality series.

“What you’re not going to do is you’re not going to play with my husband’s name,” Wendy remarks.

As Karen and Ray Huger’s 25th anniversary approaches, Ray receives a text from an unknown admirer—who calls him “handsome.” Bravo teases that “a pandemic and Ray could both put a damper on [Karen‘s] caviar dreams.”

The trailer gives viewers a peek at newcomer and successful entrepreneur, Mia Thornton. Mia, a mother of three, is married to a man 32 years her senior. The rookie shares about her upbringing in foster care and how she climbed the ladder of success on her own.

Bravo describes newbie, Askale Davis, as a “a bubbly, fashionable mother of three with a proud Ethiopian heritage.” Askale is a friend of Robyn’s and describes herself as “Ethi-Oprah.”

Monique Samuels will not appear in Season 6, after announcing her exit from the series in December. She joined the RHOP cast in 2017, for Season 2.

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres on July 11 at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

