EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Osefo’s Husband’s Infamous Cheating Scandal!

Wendy Osefo’s husband, Eddie Osefo, is at the center of a shocking cheating rumor and AllAboutTheTea.com has the dirty details.

A caucasian woman is accusing the DMV attorney of cheating on his wife, Wendy Osefo, 36.

In a bombshell world exclusive, AllAboutTheTea.com’s spies in the DMV area claim, “Wendy’s marriage issues will be exposed,” in the upcoming season of the Bravo reality series.

A ROCK solid source tells AllAboutTheTea.com’s editor, “Eddie has a side baby and is sleeping with a white woman who works in his law firm.”

In season five, The Real Housewives of Potomac star explained that she and her husband were estranged from his family — revealing that Eddie’s side of the family did not attend the couple’s wedding and have not met the couple’s children.

An in-law of Wendy Osefo reached out to AllAboutTheTea.com — giving insight into the beef between the couple and Eddie’s estranged parents.

“Eddie and his family will not kiss and make up. I have heard his family is even MORE mad at both him and Wendy for bringing their family issues to TV for a check.” A source tells AllAboutTheTea.com. “Reality TV is beneath them so they are pissed!”

During the show’s season five reunion, one of the househusband’s “pulled Eddie aside and confronted him about his rumored bastard child and warned the newbie husband that his secret would be exposed.”

The cast is currently filming season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac and drama between Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo is heating up as the former allies are now frenemies.

As reported, Gizelle Bryant abruptly unfollowed Wendy on Instagram at the end of April. Shortly after, Wendy posted a cryptic message about clearing a “bish” which refers to an argument between the two ladies while the cameras rolled.

“Gizelle [Bryant] is willing to do anything to get back at Karen [Huger] and expects all the ladies to have her back, however, Miss Four degrees has shuffled the deck and is not fully supporting Gizelle anymore. Last season Wendy Osefo was riding hard for the green-eyed bandits, however, she’s done her research and toned down the aggressive Wendy and is not taking sides this season as much in the upcoming season.” All About The Tea dished on YouTube.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 6 is expected to premiere this summer.

