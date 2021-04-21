Vanderpump Rules Jax Taylor Gifts Brittany Expensive Push Gift Despite Owning Millions In Taxes! By

Former Vanderpump Rules star, Brittany Cartwright, scored a blue diamond ring from her husband, Jax Taylor, after giving birth to the couple’s first child, a son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, last week. Cruz was born on April 12.

Jax Taylor showed off his extravagant push present for his wife, on Instagram.

“Push present to my wife from Cruz and I,” Jax captioned an April 18 pic of the sparkler, shared on his Instagram Stories.

The ring was designed by Kyle Chan, who also designed the ex reality star’s wedding ring.

“Blue diamond for the April diamond boy,” Jax added, reposting the photo on his account.

RELATED: Jax Taylor Owes Over $1.2 MILLION In Taxes After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ FIRING!

Jax recently kicked off a Cameo account with the goal to raise funds for cancer.

“Hey guys, I am finally on Cameo and excited to raise money for a special cause. I lost my father to cancer so anything I can do to help eliminate this awful illness,” Jax’s bio reads.

Jax typically charges fans $145 per video message, but Cameo is currently offering a 25% discount, which means fans can purchase a personalized message from Jax for $108.75. Fans can also privately chat with Jax for $4.99 per message.

As reported earlier this month, Jax Taylor owes over $1.2 million in taxes after being axed from Vanderpump Rules and buying a $2 million L.A. mansion, according to documents. The former Bravo star currently has an unpaid federal tax lien that was filed on January 14.

Jax Taylor, whose real name is Jason Michael Cauchi, owes the I.R.S. $868,035. He has a history of debt that dates back to 2014, and still owes almost $23k from the tax period ending that year. The ex-bartender added $198,190 to his balance in 2018.

Jax Taylor and Brittany closed on their expensive L.A. home in December 2019, and added $646,867 to his unpaid taxes. A separate document obtained by the outlet reveals that Jax owes the California Franchise Tax Board over $316,571 for 2018-2019. Interest and fees continue to pile up on the state tax lien, which was filed on March 10. The Pump personality owes a total of more than $1.2 million in back payments, and that figure continues to grow. Los Angeles County clerk officials confirmed that the taxes remain outstanding.

Bravo announced in December that Jax and Brittany would not be returning to the reality series, after a lengthy history of controversial behavior. Jax was the top earner on Vanderpump Rules, and was reportedly raking in $25k per episode. A typical 24 episode season would mean that Jax took a potential $600k annual hit when he lost his Bravo spot.

Jax addressed his “bad tax situation” while live chatting with fans on Instagram.

“I had a bad bookkeeper. We all get bad bookkeepers. I suggest researching your bookkeeper when you pay your taxes because I got f*cked,” he stated.

A return date for Vanderpump Rules has not been announced.

