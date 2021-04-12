Vanderpump Rules Jax Taylor Owes Over $1.2 MILLION In Taxes After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ FIRING! By

Jax Taylor owes over $1.2 million in taxes after being axed from Vanderpump Rules and buying a $2 million L.A. mansion, according to documents obtained by The Sun.

The former Bravo star currently has an unpaid federal tax lien that was filed on January 14. Jax is expecting his first child with his wife and former co-star, Brittany Cartwright.

Jax Taylor, whose real name is Jason Michael Cauchi, owes the I.R.S. $868,035. He has a history of debt that dates back to 2014, and still owes almost $23k from the tax period ending that year. The ex-bartender added $198,190 to his balance in 2018.

Jax and Brittany closed on their expensive L.A. home in December 2019, and added $646,867 to his unpaid taxes. A separate document obtained by the outlet reveals that Jax owes the California Franchise Tax Board over $316,571 for 2018-2019. Interest and fees continue to pile up on the state tax lien, which was filed on March 10. The Pump personality owes a total of more than $1.2 million in back payments, and that figure continues to grow. Los Angeles County clerk officials confirmed that the taxes remain outstanding.

Bravo announced in December that Jax and Brittany would not be returning to the reality series, after a lengthy history of controversial behavior. Jax was the top earner on Vanderpump Rules, and was reportedly raking in $25k per episode. A typical 24 episode season would mean that Jax took a potential $600k annual hit when he lost his Bravo spot.

Fans of the show know that Jax was accused of “racist and transphobic” comments, and that fans called for Bravo to take action. Jax’s pal, Lance Bass, even called for the reality star’s dismissal. The network also fired Stassi Schroeder and Kristin Doute, for past racist actions. Ex VPR star, Faith Stowers, accused the women of trying to pin her with a crime that she didn’t commit, in 2018.

“She’s wanted by the police for grand theft auto and ‘awol’ from military, bad idea to be on a reality show dude. Someone’s going to jail,” Jax tweeted about Faith.

Transgender VPR alum, Billie Lee, accused Jax of being transphobic.

“What about Jax Taylor? He refused to film with me because I was trans and called him out on his white cis privilege,” Billie Lee tweeted, just before Jax’s dismissal.

Jax and Brittany plunked down a hefty downpayment on a $1.9 million dollar modern farmhouse in the upscale area of Valley Glen, California. The duo bragged about their real estate purchase on social media, as it’s their first official home together. The 37000 square-foot home boasts five bedrooms, 5.75 bathrooms, a large backyard and an in-ground pool.

The former reality star’s financial woes come as the couple awaits the birth of their first child. Jax and Brittany tied the knot last year.

Vanderpump Rules has remained on hiatus, amid rumors of a possible cancellation.

