'Vanderpump Rules' SHOCKER: Billie Lee Claims Jax Taylor Is A Strung Out Druggie!

Former Vanderpump Rules star, Billie Lee, spoke out about her Bravo experience during a recent appearance on the “2 Servings of Fruit” podcast, and dropped a bomb about her former cast mate, Jax Taylor.

Billie Lee, who left the series before Jax, dished about her ex co-star’s alleged drug use, which supposedly went down while they were filming the show.

The former Bravoleb described the Pump Rules work environment as “toxic,” and added that she faced cast cliques after her late start on the show.

“I was around all cis people,” she recalled about her VPR stint. “They had their own cliques. They had their own groups. It was very catty.”

Billie Lee, the first transgender cast member on the Bravo series, alleged that she was put in situations where her body was the center of attention. She said that producers pushed her to talk about her vagina and Stassi Schroeder would often bring up the size of her breasts.

“I felt like I was dropped back in high school,” Bille Lee remarked.

She added that she tried to “educate” her cast mates, and encouraged them to seek out organizations like GLADD, but “no one cared.”

Billie Lee ripped into Jax Taylor, alleging that he was “very difficult to work with.” He also spoke about his former co-star’s drug use, alleging that he was “usually on drugs” while filming the show. She added that Jax was often angry and “agitated,” and that producers allowed him to dodge accountability.

“They would dance around that behavior,” she revealed.

She admitted that Jax was not the only one who leaned on substances, sharing that she used to “drink a lot” to calm her nerves during filming season. Billie Lee has opened up in the past about having “suicidal thoughts” while filming the series.

“I would just lay in bed all day long and just daydream about how I would end my life,” she admitted.

Billie Lee shared that her life took a positive turn after leaving “Vanderpump Rules” behind. She’s currently involved with activists, is working on a vegan cookbook, and has created a new show with Lionsgate “for my trans community.”

Fans know that the future of “Vanderpump Rules” is on shaky ground, after the show axed most of the cast, last season. Billie Lee believes that the show will now focus on Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

“It needs to be about the people that are really good amazing people,” Billie Lee said. “I hope that that’s the focus verses the people that were fired.”

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules has not yet started production, but Lisa revealed during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” that while they’re not filming, they’re “getting there.”

“We’re heading towards the right direction but I think Bravo’s got to announce when they’re ready to do that,” Lisa hinted.

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return after the reopening of Los Angeles restaurants.

