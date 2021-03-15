Celebrity News Alex Rodriguez Confirmed He’s “Not Single” Amid Jennifer Lopez Split & Cheating Rumors! By

Alex Rodriguez is denying a relationship status change, amid his rumored split from Jennifer Lopez.

Only hours after refuting the breakup rumor, Alex doubled down after being approached by photographers while en route to a Miami gym, on Saturday afternoon.

“I’m not single,” the former MLB player replied, when asked if he is single, in video footage obtained by TMZ.

Earlier in the day Jennifer and Alex issued a joint statement, denying the split, clarifying that they’re still together but are “working through some things.” The duo also labeled reports of the breakup “inaccurate.”

“They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up,” a source told People. “She’s working in the Dominican Republic and he’s in Miami so it’s tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID, but they want to try to stay together.”

J-Lo and A-Rod were “caught off guard” by how quickly word spread of their reported breakup, and while they aren’t making any decisions now, their relationship is “hanging by a thread,” according to an E! News insider.

“Jennifer was ready to end things with Alex several months ago,” the source said. “After fighting for weeks and living separately, Jennifer was done. But Alex convinced her that he would be better.”

The couple became engaged in March 2019 after dating for two years.

A-Rod made headlines in reality TV circles in February, after Southern Charm star, Madison LeCroy, was accused of canoodling with the baseball pro while she was in a relationship with Austen Kroll.

Madison reportedly face-timed the Bravo star, according to Danni Baird, who spilled the tea during an appearance on Kate Casey’s podcast, “Reality Life With Kate Casey.” The Charmer alleged that Madison confessed to chatting with the former MLB-er months before the reunion taping.

“Months before [the show’s reunion special], I had heard … [Madison] had told me they were FaceTiming or something,” Danni, 36, alleged on the podcast. “I never asked more about it, or anything like that. I just didn’t tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player.”

Craig Conover dropped the bombshell during the first episode of the reunion special, sending fans scrambling to uncover the identity of the “married” baseball star. Host, Andy Cohen, tried to get to the bottom of the covert drama, which supposedly went down while Madison was in a romantic relationship with Austen. The Charleston duo spilt in December.

Andy Cohen referenced Madison’s mystery man as a “very famous, married ex-MLB player,” which confused viewers and social media sleuths, who had previously suspected that A-Rod was the guy, because the former Yankee and Lopez have not yet wed.

Cohen asked the hairstylist if she had directly messaged the man, and Madison admitted that a former baseball pro had communicated with her. She denied Craig’s allegation — that she had traveled to Miami to hook up with him.

“He contacted me, and yes, we DMed, but other than that there was nothing … I’ve never seen him [or] touched him,” she told Cohen.

Craig responded by calling Madison a “f**king liar” and a “home wrecker,” alleging that the duo had been “jerking off … on FaceTime all the time.” Madison was accused of jetting to Miami to have a fling with the man, whose name was bleeped, during the contentious exchange.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.

