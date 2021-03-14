Married At First Sight RECAP: ‘Married at First Sight’ Chris Williams’ Pastor Expose Him As An ‘Unstable’ Cheater! By

Kelli Bergheimer Kelli Bergheimer is an opinionated redhead, reality tv junkie, and freelance writer for All About the Tea.

Last week on Married at First Sight issues started to rise to the surface and now this week’s episode with questions from the experts will be telling. And the drama will likely continue between Paige Banks and Chris Williams.

READ ALSO: ‘Married at First Sight’ Star Chris Williams Reveals Mercedes Suffered a Miscarriage!

Haley Harris meets with her friends. Last week, they seemed very supportive of her, but also Haley’s friend reminded her that she always pulls back and encourages her to see it through. Haley admits to her friends that she and Jacob Harder discussed whether she is physically attracted to him. Haley told Jacob that she’s not sure. And Jacob says that without physical attraction it’s not going to have a shot at working. Something has been off with them for quite a while.

Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre go to a pottery shop to show him another side of herself — her inner artist. She loves to do arts and crafts. Even in making a clay mug, Ryan is a perfectionist. Clara uses crafts to decompress and de-stress. They decide to discuss-without-discussing how to mesh their schedules.

Paige meets up with Pastor Dwight Kevin Buckner, Jr. to talk about how she’s coping. Pastor Dwight is obviously disturbed and reminds her of the Biblical principle that “a double-minded man is unstable in all of his ways.” Last week, Chris’ pastor and friend were calling him on his BS and Chris started reading his phone when neither said what he wanted.

Pastor Dwight seems surprised by Paige’s account of what was happening. Pastor Dwight contends that Chris was not fully prepared to get married and he had reservations. Pastor Dwight tells Paige that Chris was engaged years ago to someone. This takes Paige by surprise. She’s probably wondering how many other ex-fiances are out there.

Paige tells Pastor Dwight that she is wondering if Chris’ ex-fiance, Mercedes Myrick, is not even pregnant. Chris reported recently that his ex, Mercedes, had a miscarriage in October of 2020. Mercedes told Chris she was pregnant when he was on his honeymoon with Paige just two short months earlier in August. Paige is still questioning some of the timeline, not getting straight answers from Chris. Shocking, right?

Virginia Coombs and Eric Lake go to a driving range. Virginia did seem to miss him when he left town for work. Neither of them know how to hit the ball, but they seem to enjoy their time together. Eric must feel better knowing that Virginia misses him, and then she flips the script, complaining that he didn’t check in with her often enough. Coming from her, that seems pretty outrageous.

Haley greets Jacob with a present, and she buys him clothing. She thought that buying him clothes that were “not from the 80s” would help her be more attracted to him. Haley, no. That’s not it, girl. Jacob agrees to do a fashion show. But at this point in their marriage, perhaps clothes coming off should be the focus!

Jake brings up again the physical attraction issue, and he wants to develop something. Haley doesn’t like that he’s bringing it up again. Haley spent that whole evening after the fight with Paige. Jake is upset because Haley seems to not be ready for marriage. She isn’t giving him any indication that she wants to be with him. Jake wants her to try to be vulnerable. Haley might not be able to do that.

And we are back to alcohol and the pilot. Every scene with Virginia and Eric has alcohol, often as the focal point. Their question from the expert is “What does love mean to you?” Eric has great answers, and Virginia wants to keep drinking. Virginia is trying to be vulnerable, but she goes right back to that mimosa. Eric is coming at it from an older-wiser stance, but he’s still trying to give her a tutorial on all-things-marriage.

Vincent Morales and Briana Miles are given a question from the experts, “How do you know you are in love?” Briana is honest that she looks for flaws, and then she knows she’s in love when she accepts the person and no longer tries to find flaws. Vincent thinks acceptance is key. They seem to be in a good place. Briana says that she loves Vincent now. And he says he’s in love with her.

Clara and Ryan discuss the love questions. Ryan seems very uncomfortable. Clara is very clear about what she needs to feel loved. And Ryan, again, is awkward, but trying. Ryan admits he has difficulty trusting and says it takes time. Ryan has never said “I love you” to any partner. Clara is concerned that they are going to continue on Ryan’s timeline, so he is getting all that he wants while she waits.

Jake and Haley can’t even discuss the love questions without tension. It’s so awkward how they avoid and don’t discuss things. Jake seems mature in his experiences. Haley’s last relationship was 7 years ago. Haley admits that if she sees a red flag, she runs. Jake says something very insightful, that Haley must have been in love if she continues to be so hurt from it.

Jake decides to have a pool party with Haley and the other couples back at his house. Remember his backyard beach? Haley and Virginia have a heart-to-heart about some of the rough spots of this experiment. Briana is there, solo. Paige, too. Ryan and Clara show up, too. The men love Jake’s house.

Paige recounts her meeting with Chris and Mercedes with the other wives. She tells them that Chris wants to meet again to talk to her. Every one of the wives is over him hurting her, but they try to be supportive.

Day 22 of marriage has Clara and Ryan arriving at a donut shop. Clara loves donuts and Ryan is bring the donut dinner to her! Clara says that “he’s the fitness king married to the donut queen.” I feel a lecture coming on. Ryan wakes up with a purpose, but Clara just keeps eating donuts. Clara is very dismissive and says that she feels like she’s at a motivational seminar. She says, “Free donuts if you listen to some self-help talk.”

Briana and Vincent share a cute moment where he’s helping her learn her Spanish, and then he gives her a bike. He remembered that she said she wanted a bike at their wedding! They say I love you in English and Spanish.

Now the big meeting with Chris and Paige. Chris is asking Paige about her week and her conversation with Pastor Dwight. Chris is upset that Pastor Dwight betrayed him, met with Paige, and moved to “her side.” Paige asks, “Why am I here?” When Chris admits that he has no “new revelations” from the week, Paige confronts Chris that he is wasting her time and walks off. Production tells Paige to tell Chris that she’s done with him.

Chris has a moment of honesty by saying he is afraid that someone else is going to raise his kid. He’s going on-and-on, yo, and saying lots of things, yo, and is just not making any sense, yo. And once again he is tone deaf to Paige’s feelings. Chris thinks they need a reset. Paige agrees to this? I want Paster Cal to jump out and say, “no girl!”

I guess Jake and Haley are agreeing to reset as well.

Briana and Vincent go dancing, but he hates it. Rather than shut down, he needs to directly say to her that he hates it. Vincent seems to flip a switch just like he did earlier with the champaign spill.

Eric planned a nice, romantic dinner for Virginia at his condo. Virginia admits that she’s afraid that she cannot live up to his love for his first wife. Eric is very reassuring with Virginia. Eric plays his guitar and composed a sweet song for Virginia. She loves the song. And Eric says he loves her. Virginia says she loves him, too. What do you think?

I hope next time we hear more wisdom from friends. And those meetings with the experts tend to stir it up!

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Lifetime.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips