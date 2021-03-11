Married At First Sight ‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Fall Apart In New Midseason Trailer! By

The party is just getting started on Married at First Sight — and the drama only heats up for the second half of Season 12.

The midseason trailer for the Lifetime series reveals five married couples working to navigate the ups and downs of their relationships, while contemplating whether they want to stay married or get divorced.

“I never thought when this all began that someone like Vincent was what I needed,” Briana, 28, says about her hubby, Vincent, 27. “I love him, I love him, I love him.”

“Regardless of what we’ve been through, I think you’re a genuine person,” Hayley, 28, tells her husband, Jacob. “I also respect you for committing to this.”

“I’m very hopeful that we can turn things around,” Jacob, 38, says in a personal interview spot.

Chris Williams, 27, and Paige Banks, 25, are featured next, as they sit down to share a meal.

“I pray that we can just enjoy one another’s company tonight,” Paige says.

“She’s an amazing woman — I love Paige,” Chris later adds.

Things take a dark turn when the clip reveals Clara, 27, encouraging her husband, Ryan, to speed it up when it comes to uttering those three words, “I love you.”

“What is the soonest y’all have said the L word to someone?” Ryan, 29, asks while on a double date MAFS couple, Virginia, 26, and Erik, 34.

Ryan shares that he’s never said the words before, and Clara remarks, “If you haven’t dropped that by six months, I’m probably leaving.”

Virginia and Erik will also work to resolve conflict.

“I want to get the f— out of here,” Erik frustratingly tells his wife, while driving together in a car. “Then get the f— out of here,” she responds.

Chris and Paige’s romance also hits some bumps, despite Chris’ proclamation of love featured earlier in the preview.

“I’m trying to have a conversation and you have nothing to say,” Paige tells Chris.

“I want to be in a serious relationship,” Chris responds, to which Paige says, “So do I. Why do you think I signed up for this?”

Three relationship experts, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles, tell the couples at the end of the season that they must make the big decision.

“The time has come for you to decide whether you want to stay married or get a divorce.”

“I’m sorry y’all,” Paige Banks says as she begins to cry. “This is too much.”

Press play below to watch.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Lifetime.

