Amelia Hamlin Throws Mother Lisa Rinna Under The Bus & EXPOSES Family Secrets!

Amelia Hamlin daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, is sounding off about her Bravo experience, and how she really feels about her mother’s raunchy Instagram dances.

The 19-year-old model told listeners that her family “has nothing to hide” in a recent “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast interview.

“My sister [Delilah Hamlin] and I just moved in together and for the past three weeks we have watched [the show] only because I’m sitting on my couch, I’m having dinner, and all of a sudden my f–king Instagram will be flooded with like, 100 comments, 200 likes, just going at me. I’m like, ‘What did I say?’” she revealed in the August 25 interview. “Then I’ll have to re-watch it, because my mom doesn’t tell me, ’cause she doesn’t want me to get stressed out. Today she was like, ‘So tomorrow you’re on the show — don’t worry though, it’s okay, don’t talk about it, don’t comment on it,’ and I’m like okay, I won’t … because I do struggle with biting my tongue at the same time.”

Amelia Hamlin, 19, admitted that she’s been feeling the heat after she clapped back at Rinna’s co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, who expressed concern over how Rinna’s skimpy IG dances might be affecting her daughter. Amelia, who opened up about her past struggle with anorexia on the show, assured her audience that she is unbothered by the backlash.

“I am [getting a lot of hate] right now because of the Housewives and I will tomorrow because I tell Garcelle to f–k off, but … I just have to remind myself, ‘You’re a really nice person,’” she stated. “My motto is ‘Kill them with kindness.’ I think it’s the most attractive thing ever to be kind. I’m nice to pretty much everyone, unless you’ve done something really bad to me.”

Amelia revealed that her mother’s free-spirited behavior was the norm in the Hamlin home, and pointed out the contrast between her bare-faced mother and other affluent Beverly Hills moms.

“But not only would she not wear makeup, but I would have my friends over and my mom would walk downstairs in her full-on thong, white shirt, nipples out, and I’d just be like, okay … but I wouldn’t think anything about it because it was normal, it was what my mom did,” she said. “Now I look back and [think], ‘F–k, my friends must have been so uncomfortable.’ But that being said, I think I was just brought up around someone that does not give a flying f–k.”

Amelia Hamlin clarified that she never considered her mother’s Instagram game risqué, considering her normal home life.

“Like I said, my mother used to walk downstairs with her t–s out and her butt out when my friends would be over — boy or girl, didn’t matter what friend was there,” she shared. “Now she’s dancing with her bikini on, that’s just lovely, but I’m so sorry, and I’m trying not to be a b–h about it, but it really gets me worked up because my mom is such a genuinely sweet and loving soul and she would never do anything to hurt a fly and I think being a mother and being told by the world that you’re the reason your child went through the hardships that she did like … that’s not gonna be easy on anyone.”

Amelia Hamlin added that defending her mother on camera is easy, because her family has always been an open book.

“My family … we don’t have anything to hide, so it doesn’t really stress me out. But I feel like when you’re spending so much time and effort on trying to contain your lawsuits or your secrets or whatever you need to contain … that’s when it gets crazy,” she said. “I also feel like there’s so much more good than there is bad, especially with my mom and our family. I feel like we present and have a lot better feedback than bad feedback.”

Amelia explained that while she has no issue defending her mom, she does face personal anxiety and frustration as a model. She admitted to being angry about the “culture of Instagram models,” because she loves actual elements of design and the “art of clothing.” Amelia shared that after four years of “trying to be this high-fashion model” she sometimes wants to give up.

“I had a conversation with my friend last night, I was feeling kind of down, and she was like, ‘Where you are is where you’re supposed to be and you cannot compare yourself to the Kylie Jenners of the world who are 23 and have a billion dollars in their bank account. It’s just not reality,’” she said. “You are where you’re supposed to be and that’s that. I just think it’s really hard being compared to situations that I’m not close to and I’m working very hard to get to.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion series kicks off on Wednesday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

