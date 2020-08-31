Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Claps Back At Lisa Rinna ‘Snake’ Comment! By

Denise Richards has moved on from a rough Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season — but is not ready to mend fences with Lisa Rinna.

Denise Richards revealed that she’s focused on her role as Countess Champagne on the TV series, “Glow and Darkness,” posting a crowned selfie on Instagram, on Thursday. Denise raised fan eyebrows when she responded to viewer comments, weighing in on the RHOBH cast. “Adjusting my crown for the last shot… before getting into my big dress that weighs more than heavy drapes at the fanciest hotel. can’t we have both?🙏🏻 A #gnr t-shirt and a bit of sparkle ❇️ ?! that is the best I think.. 💕,” she joked in the post’s caption.

Denise Richards clicked the pic in her trailer, while wearing a blond wig and a jewel encrusted crown.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills rookie, Garcelle Beauvais cheered Denise’s share, writing, “Yassss mama!”

Denise Richards politely responded to many fan comments, but it wasn’t hard to read between the lines, when one outspoken viewer sounded off.

The fan blasted the ladies who hammered Denise Richards with Brandi Glanville affair accusations as the season unfolded, slamming Lisa Rinna as a “snake” and Kyle Richards as a “king cobra.”

“God I watched tonight; Rinna is a snake, she wants truth I’d love to tell her!!! Kyle set you up at the housewarming; Dorit was taken completely by surprise; when they were trying to figure out why Brandi was there, Kyle deflected and wanted to eat!!! She’s a king cobra!!! Teddi is blaaaa!!! Stay strong!!! Team Denise all the way!!!” the fan wrote.

Denise Richards responded to the IG beatdown, with a simple “thank you.”

Denise Richards will face off against her frenemies in a three part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion series, beginning on Wednesday, Sept 2nd.

