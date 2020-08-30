Real Housewives of New York Catfights & Firings! ‘RHONY’ Season 12 Reunion Secrets Exposed! By

Dorinda Medley was fired from the Real Housewives of New York City after six seasons — and she’s going out with a bang.

In a recently released reunion trailer, Dorinda Medley fires off insults at her co-star, Ramona Singer, telling the Bravo vet that she’s had a “bad facelift” and is “not that thin.”

“Go with your loser friends, they’re a PSA statement for a bad facelift, like yours,” Dorinda tells Ramona in a teaser for the three-part reunion.

Dorinda Medley’s boozing habits are addressed, and not surprisingly, the axed reality star tries to “clip” the convo, calling out Ramona’s own relationship with alcohol.

“Ramona is out every single night drinking,” Dorinda Medley remarks.

“I drink water, why do you think I’m thin?” Ramona Singer quips.

But Dorinda Medley claps back with another dig remarking, “You’re not that thin,” infuriating Ramona.

“You are disgusting,” Ramona fires back. “Oh my God, go to church.”

Sonja Morgan, who recently confessed to having her own facelift surgery, defends Ramona, ordering Dorinda to STFU.

Ramona Singer clashes with Leah McSweeney, when the subject of social distancing is addressed.

“People are dying,” Leah McSweeney says, in reference to Covid, but Ramona notes that “people don’t wear masks.”

Tensions rise when Ramona appears to curse at Leah commenting, “I followed the rules in Florida and I was allowed to come back, b****.”

Andy Cohen loses his cool after Ramona begins chanting about people not wearing masks in the ocean, surprising the reality star.

Press play below to watch a snippet of the reunion drama.

The ladies remained six feet apart throughout the taping.

As previously reported, Dorinda Medley was canned after filming the Season 12 reunion. As Real Housewives of New York City fans know, Dorinda Medley is an angry drunk who often lashes out at her costars on the Bravo reality series.

Throughout the years, Dorinda Medley has had many drunken outbursts and attacked her costars with below the belt jabs. Bravo bosses had enough and dismissed her after she was a nightmare while filming the Season 12 reunion.

Part one of the Real Housewives of New York City reunion airs on Bravo Thursday, September 10, at 9 p.m. ET.

