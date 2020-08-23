Basketball Wives Jennifer Williams Calls Tami Roman ‘Classless’ Over Joke About Tim Norman’s Arrest For Killing His Nephew! By

Jennifer Williams is clapping back at Tami Roman after she joked about the Basketball Wives star’s ex Tim Norman’s arrest in the murder-for-hire plot of his nephew, Andre Montgomery.

Tami Roman posted a video under her Bonnet Chronicles profile where she spoke about Tim Norman’s recent arrest.

Tami’s post captioned, “May his family find peace and his nephew rest in Heaven” but the reality diva and comedienne also took jabs at her former friend, Jennifer Williams — who broke up with Tim Norman in 2018.

“Jennifer, you escaped it girl… If he would do that to his nephew, bitch you didn’t have a chance,” Tami Roman said in the video below. “And he probably wouldn’t have got caught because no one would’ve gave a f*ck.”

Jennifer Williams clapped back at Tami Roman’s comments in a statement to Page Six.

“I don’t talk to Tami and I don’t know why she is making fun of a horrific situation where a life was lost.”

She continued, “Tami is classless, and it was done in poor taste while a family is trying to come to terms with the ultimate betrayal from one of their own,” she said. “That’s all I have to say about Tami’s tacky ass… With everything going on in the world and the climate within the Black community, I’m saddened a Black woman is tearing another one down.”

Jennifer Williams and Tim Norman shared a rocky relationship, and Jennifer even accused Tim of stalking, reporting him to the Los Angeles police. Tim has been hit with numerous lawsuits over unpaid business debts and is currently facing multiple legal battles, on top of the murder-for-hire charges.

On August 18, the feds charged Welcome to Sweetie Pies star Tim Norman with hiring a hitman to murder his own nephew, Andre Montgomery, back in March 2016. Along with his accomplices, Terica Ellis, a stripper from Memphis, Tennessee and Tim’s insurance agent, Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, were all charged in connection with Andre Montgomery’s murder.

Tim Norman was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire resulting in death, and one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

“Norman conspired with Terica Ellis and others to use a facility of interstate commerce, namely, a cellular telephone, to commit a murder-for-hire in exchange for United States currency,” reports the U.S. Attorney Office.

Prosecutors allege that Tim Norman took out a $450k life insurance policy on his nephew, Andre, in 2014, then worked with a woman named Terica Ellis to set up a murder-for-hire. The feds claim that the duo used burner phones to communicate in the days leading up to the killing. Prosecutors allege that Terica communicated with the teen’s uncle after determining Andre’s location, on the day of the murder.

As exclusively reported, Tim Norman has a million dollar life insurance policy on his mother, Miss Robbie, and the family feels she was his next target.

