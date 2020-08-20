Basketball Wives ‘Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams Reacts To Ex Tim Norman’s Arrest For Kiling His Nephew Andre! By

Basketball Wives star, Jennifer Williams, has reacted to the news of her ex, Tim Norman’s arrest on federal charges stemming from the murder of his 18-year-old nephew.

The reality star had some choice words for Tim Norman, posting her thoughts on Instagram after news of the OWN reality star/producer’s arrest broke.

“Karma will get you one way or another … The truth always reveals itself,” Jennifer wrote, adding, “Condolences to the family, I can’t imagine this how this dose of truth is hitting..”

Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s star, Tim Norman, was arrested and charged by federal authorities on Tuesday, for his role in the murder of his nephew, Andre Montgomery.

Prosecutors allege that Tim Norman took out a $450k life insurance policy on Montgomery in 2014, then worked with a woman named Terica Ellis to set up a murder-for-hire. The feds claim that the duo used burner phones to communicate in the days leading up to the killing. Prosecutors allege that Ellis communicated with the teen’s uncle after determining Montgomery’s location, on the day of the murder. Montgomery was shot and killed on March 14, 2016.

Jennifer Williams and Tim Norman shared a rocky relationship, and Jennifer even accused the reality personality of stalking, reporting him to the Los Angeles police. Norman has been hit with numerous lawsuits over unpaid business debts and is currently facing multiple legal battles, on top of Tuesday’s charges.

