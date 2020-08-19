Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Star Timothy Norman Had His Nephew Andre Murdered For Insurance Money! By

Timothy Norman star and producer of Welcome to Sweetie Pies has been arrested on charges connected to the 2016 murder of his 18-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery.

Andre Montgomery was featured on the popular OWN reality show, before he was shot and killed.

Timothy Norman, 41, was charged with conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities — a cellphone — in the commission of a murder-for-hire which resulted in death.

Timothy Norman, who starred on the reality series with his family, was federally charged on August 11 and arrested on Tuesday, in Jackson, Mississippi. He is being held in the Madison County Detention Center.

Federal authorities allege that Timothy Norman, 41, took out a $450k life insurance policy on his nephew, and named himself as the sole beneficiary, in 2014. The complaint states that Norman allegedly colluded with exotic dancer, Terica Ellis, and others, to set Andre Montgomery up to be killed.

In the days leading up to the murder, Terica Ellis, who lived in Memphis, Tennessee, arranged to meet up with Montgomery in St. Louis.

Timothy Norman allegedly flew to St. Louis from his L.A. home on March 13, 2016 — the day before the teen’s murder. Ellis and Norman allegedly communicated via temporary phones the next day, and used the same phones to track Montgomery. Ellis placed a phone call to Norman, after she learned of the teen’s location.

By 8 p.m., Andre Montgomery had been shot and killed. In the days following the murder, Ellis deposited over $9k into various bank accounts, and one week later, Norman allegedly contacted the insurance company in an attempt to collect on the policy he had secured on his nephew.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section and FBI are investigating the charges.

