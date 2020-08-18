Real Housewives of Beverly Hills DESPERATE TO FIT IN…..Teddi Mellencamp Buys Mansion Near Kyle Richards’ House! By

Share This:

Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave are on the move — and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is over the moon.

The couple recently entered escrow on a sprawling new property, the duo revealing their new digs to their children and fans on Sunday, via a live Instagram share.

“Okay, Bella, are you ready to see the new house we’re in escrow on? Who’s ready?” Teddi asked her two oldest children and stepdaughter. The kiddos cheered in response.

RELATED: ‘RHOBH’ Fans Claim Teddi Mellencamp’s Husband Edwin Arroyave’s Security Company Orchestrated Kyle Richards’ Million Dollar Home Burglary!

Followers were given a glimpse of a spacious living room before the vid shifted to a fantastic pool, waterfall, basketball court and large home theater. Teddi showed off the master bedroom, which boasts a fireplace and a pretty view.

“Maybe I’ll become a master chef, once this is our kitchen!” Teddi remarked when entering the home’s beautiful kitchen, adding, “or maybe not.”

Teddi Mellencamp’s RHOBH co-star, Kyle Richards later joined the home tour, wearing a face mask like Teddi, Edwin and the children. Kyle lives near Teddi’s new home so the besties can now see each other more often.

Press play below to see photos of Teddi Mellencamp’s new mansion.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The family’s exciting news comes after a difficult few months, with their youngest child battling Lambdoid Craniosynostosis — a rare skull condition that causes a baby to develop an abnormally shaped head. Baby Dove underwent neurosurgery in July.

Teddi Mellencamp opened up about her daughter’s condition, in early July.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips