Real Housewives of Potomac Candiace Dillard Threatens To Quit 'RHOP' If Monique Samuels Returns Next Season!

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard is threatening to walk away from the show that made her famous after an on-camera fight with Monique Samuels.

“No, I am not taping another season with her,” Candiace Dillard said on Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast. “I will not be doing that. Everyone knows that. That has been made clear. I will never film another season of any show with someone who can do what she did, and then conduct themselves in the aftermath of what she did the way that she did.”

As AllAboutTheTEA.com readers know, the reality stars came to blows while filming a scene at Rocklands Farm Winery in Poolesville Maryland, in October. The fight resulted in both ladies pressing charges against the other. The charges were eventually dismissed. Not surprisingly, the altercation splintered the cast, and the duo continued to exchange shots on social media.

Candiace Dillard has been making headlines lately for a marathon of scandals.

First, Candiace Dillard went out of her way to buddy up to Charisse Jordan Jackson after the Season 4 reunion with full knowledge that Charisse had been spreading false rumors about Monique’s marriage.

Then Candiace Dillard exposed a plot to ruin Monique Samuels’ family that involves Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Charisse Jordan Jackson.

On January 29, after Andy Cohen’s baby shower — Candiace, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, and RHOP producers discussed creating a scandalous rumor to take down Monique Samuels. Ashley Darby and Karen Huger were not present.

Recently homophobic and transphobic tweets made by Candiace Dillard resurfaced amid her Real Housewives of Potomac drama.

Additionally, Monique Samuels revealed Candiace Dillard attempted to shake her down for millions — in exchange for Candiace’s silence on their infamous winery brawl.

Despite all the drama over her possible departure, Candiace Dillard may be using her latest pronouncements as an excuse when she’s not asked back next season.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sunday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

