Real Housewives of Potomac Monique Samuels Blows the Lid Off Candiace Dillard & Gizelle Bryant’s Scandalous Plot To RUIN Her Family! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Share This:

Monique Samuels has responded to a video released by her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star, Candiace Dillard — who exposed a cast plot designed to smear Monique’s reputation and destroy her family.

Candiace Dillard explained in the Sunday video share that some members of the Real Housewives of Potomac cast plotted the takedown after attending Andy Cohen’s baby shower on January 26, 2019.

Candiace, Robyn Dixon, and Gizelle Bryant discussed creating a scandalous rumor to smear Monique Samuels at the NYC meet up — with RHOP producers present. Karen Huger and Ashley Darby were not in attendance.

“There was a conversation about someone plotting to spread a rumor that Chase was not Chris’ baby,” Candiace Dillard revealed on Sunday night. “That conversation happened — I was there for it.”

“Oh yeah, that was going to be the rumor,” Candiace told a fan. “The rumor was going to be was that it wasn’t Chris’ baby, it was the trainer’s baby. That was what somebody was going to try to make the rumor out to be.”

Monique Samuels took to Instagram Live on Tuesday, August 11 to discuss Candiace’s comments. AllAboutTheTEA.com captured highlights of the hour long video.

Monique Samuels revealed that a former friend, not on the RHOP cast, went to Charisse Jordan Jackson with the affair/ love child rumor. She also revealed that Charisse demanded “receipts” from producers to prove that she actually suffered a miscarriage, and didn’t seek an abortion. Monique alleged that Charisse reached out to Candiace in order to dish and spread the rumors, in an effort to “get back on the show.”

Monique Samuels explained how producers wanted the drama discussed on Season 4—but clarified that she was hesitant to address anything that might hurt her family. She also identified Gizelle Bryant as the ringleader of the group, alleging that her co-star initially wanted to spill details at the reunion. Candiace also labeled Gizelle the designated cast villain, and lead instigator of the cast.

“One thing I’m not gonna do is I’m not going to talk about peoples’ kids and I’m not gonna spread lies and rumors,” Monique said, calling out Gizelle’s alleged actions. “One thing I will not do is tell lies on people. I will not sit back and try to destroy somebody’s family. I just don’t play that, and I don’t appreciate people running around here protesting, talking about ‘Black Lives Matter’ but they sit here and try and destroy a whole black family off of some some reality TV, entertainment BS because they have nothing else to talk about.”

Press play below to watch Monique and Chris Samuels IG Live.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sunday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips