‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Captain Sandy Denies Firing Hannah Ferrier Over Valium Prescription!

Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn revealed that she did not fire chief stewardess, Hannah Ferrier, because of the Valium prescription she had on board.

Sandy spoke out about the controversy in a recent Instagram Live share, clarifying that she could no longer trust Hannah as part of her crew.

“I did not let the stew go because of drugs,” Captain Sandy Yawn said.“I let the stew go because I had to make a critical decision which protects the vessel, the owner of the vessel, and my license.”

“I no longer felt I could trust that crew member,” she added.

As reported, Malia White snapped a pic of Hannah Ferrier’s prescription and a CBD pen, texting the photo evidence to Captain Sandy. Sandy later confronted Hannah in an exchange set to play out on Monday’s episode.

Captain Sandy explained that the reveal posed real safety concerns, and that she would take the fall if anything dangerous or illegal occurred.

“So if a crew member gets hurt and they’ve been under the influence and we all get drug tested, guess who goes to jail? Not the crew member,” she said.

“I don’t care who you are,” Sandy explained. “I don’t care where you’re from. I’ll never risk what took me a lifetime to build. Because you can’t follow the guidelines. That’ll never happen in my career. And if for some of you, that seems disheartening.”

Sandy asked fans to empathize with her position.

“Something that you worked your entire life, that you take all risk and ask yourself, would you take that risk? It’s that simple,” she said.

Sandy reminded viewers that every crew member must be deemed medically fit to go out to sea.

“If said crew member has a diagnosis or is taking medication that impairs their ability to save lives at sea, that crew member is deemed a liability,” she said.

Captain Sandy explained that drug use was not allowed, and that all prescriptions must be turned over to a designated medical person to be logged into a medical locker.

“The medical person in charge and is responsible for administering the dosage,” Captain Sandy Yawn said. “That’s across the board.”

She added that crew members must disclose all mental health issues that would require meds.

“If any crew member suffers from a mental health condition that they require medication for they must disclose that to the Captain BEFORE signing onto the boat,” she wrote in a since removed post. “They then under the supervision of Captain or Officer can be given medication as needed and evaluated to see if they can still stand duty.”

Fans of the show have been coming for Malia White, after Hannah revealed that the bosun had rummaged through her bag to collect the items for the staged pic. Captain Sandy admitted that she was not aware that Malia had gone through Hannah’s things. She wrapped her social media share by wishing Hannah, who is currently pregnant with her first child, only the best.

Watch the drama unfold on Below Deck Mediterranean, tonight at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

