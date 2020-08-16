Featured Candiace Dillard Explodes In Rage After Her ‘RHOP’ Costars Encourage Her to Apologize to Ashley Darby! By

On Sunday’s all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Candiace Dillard, explodes in rage after her castmates call her out for not making amends with Ashley Darby.

As fans recall, Candiace Dillard, 33, and Ashley Darby, 32, ceased being friends after Candiace questioned Ashley’s intentions to get pregnant and she called Ashley a “roach” and “bed wench,” on the day she gave birth.

The women came face-to-face with the hope of putting the past behind them on Sunday’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

During a “coming out of the house” dinner party for the first-time mom, Ashley, organized by Gizelle Bryant and Monique Samuels

“Shut up the f**k up,” Candiace barks at costar, Robyn Dixon.

Robyn Dixon wasn’t the only one to have an issue with Candiace Dillard this episode.

Viewers will also see Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels’ reignited on tonight’s episode after Candiace plots behind Monique’s back with former Housewife Charisse Jackson.

As reported, Charisse had been spreading “rumors” about Monique’s family around Potomac.

Press play below to watch a snippet of the drama.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

