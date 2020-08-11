Real Housewives of Potomac PLOT EXPOSED…Candiace Dillard Plotted With Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon To Destroy Monique Samuels’ Marriage By Spreading LIES! By

Monique Samuels has been putting Real Housewives of Potomac alum, Charisse Jordan Jackson, on blast, for spreading a rumor alleging that she was in an illicit affair with her trainer, and that her son, Chase, was a product of the alleged romance.

Candiace Dillard, 33, exposed the affair rumor as a carefully crafted “plot” designed to take down Monique Samuels, in a post-episode Instagram Live post.

In the video below, Candiace Dillard explains that some members of the Real Housewives of Potomac cast went to a restaurant after attending Andy Cohen’s baby shower on January 26, 2019.

RHOP cast at Andy Cohen’s baby shower in Jan 2019

Candiace, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby and RHOP producers discussed creating a scandalous rumor to take down Monique Samuels at the NYC meet up — Karen Huger, and of course Monique Samuels, were not present.

“There was a conversation about someone plotting to spread a rumor that Chase was not Chris’ baby,” Candiace Dillard revealed on Sunday night. “That conversation happened — I was there for it.”

“I never contributed to the conversation,” Candiace insisted. “I said that that would never fly, and it should be dropped.”

Candiace Dillard added that she informed Monique Samuels of the shady discussion, at the time.

“Oh yeah, that was going to be the rumor,” Candiace told a fan. “The rumor was going to be was that it wasn’t Chris’ baby, it was the trainer’s baby. That was what somebody was going to try to make the rumor out to be.”

Press play below to watch Candiace Dillard discuss the secret plot to ruin Monique Samuels’ marriage.

Candiace alleged that the plan was dropped because of the striking resemblance between Chase and Monique’s husband.

Monique Samuels slammed Charisse Jordan Jackson for spreading the rumor throughout Potomac on the most recent episode of the show, confirming that the nasty plan had been executed.

Candiace also identified Gizelle Bryant as the designated cast villain, and lead instigator of the cast.

Monique sounded off about Candiace’s video on Monday night, accusing her co-star of cheerleading the sickening scheme. The mom of three also clapped back at Candiace’s claim that she had disclosed what went down that day.



Who do you think was the mastermind of the plot designed to destroy Monique Samuels’ family and smear her reputation?

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sunday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

