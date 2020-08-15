Real Housewives of New York Elyse Slaine Calls Out Ramona Singer for Sleeping With ‘Random Men’ By

Elyse Slaine and Ramona Singer’s nasty feud is far from over!

The former Real Housewives of New York City friends are still dragging each other on social media. The latest round of mud-sling went down on Instagram this week and Elyse Slaine is accusing her former friend of sleeping with random men.

Ramona Singer brought Elyse Slaine on board the reality series as a “friend,” but their relationship quickly deteriorated after Ramona was accused of ignoring the newbie. Ramona believes that Elyse owes her gratitude not grief. However, Elyse denied any wrongdoing in an interview with the Heavy in July.

“Ramona and I did have a falling out midseason. We have not spoken. We have mutual friends who are trying to get the two of us to sit down and have a talk. I honestly don’t know what the falling out was about.”

She continued, “I guess she had second thoughts about having me on the show but I never understood what the issue was because I felt like I consistently had her back on the show, so I don’t know why she started having second thoughts about it,” Elyse Slaine added.

Elyse Slaine shared a screen grab from a fan page to her Instagram account and added a scandalous quote. “Ummm… I am not the one who sleeps with random men,” Elyse clapped back.

As reported, Ramona Singer spearheaded getting Elyse Slaine blocked from attending the RHONY Season 12 reunion.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Thursday nights, at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

