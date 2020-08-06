Real Housewives of New York Ramona Singer Blocks Elyse Slaine From Attending ‘RHONY’ Reunion & Calls Out Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps! By

Real Housewives of New York City cast assembled in Long Island to film an in-person reunion on Wednesday, and Ramona Singer kicked off the post-season festivities by calling out Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps for being tardy.

A fan account — Bravo by Betches — shared a snippet of Ramona Singer’s Instagram Story, which the reality vet recorded while wearing a clear plastic mask.

“I’m here at the studio, waiting to film, but guess what? Guess who’s an hour late? Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps,” Ramona said.

Ramona Singer captioned the video—“An hour late the divas”— tagging Sonja and Lu.

“I mean, really, girls? This is so disrespectful. The fact that we could do a reunion was so incredible,” Ramona added.

Ramona Singer declared that Sonja and Luann were “holding us up for an entire hour,” noting—“If I can get up, you sure as hell can get up and I’m so upset with them.”

Elyse Slaine was not invited to the Season 12 reunion — a source informs AllAboutTheTEA.com that Ramona Singer shut down her participation after complaining to producers.

Tinsley Mortimer flew in from Chicago and quarantined in order to safely participate in the reunion taping. The Bravo ladies filmed the reunion at Oheka Castle in Huntington on Long Island.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Thursday nights, at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

