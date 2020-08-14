Real Housewives of Potomac Candiace Dillards Attacks Monique Samuels’ Parenting & Questions Her Mental State In Hate-filled Rant! By

Candiace Dillard posted a video exposing a cast plot designed to take down her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star, Monique Samuels — but she didn’t stop there.

Candiace Dillard, 33, dedicated one section of her marathon video to bashing Monique as a mother, tying her nasty rant to Monique’s new single, “Drag Queens.”

“Monique is mentally ill,” Candiace declared.

The former pageant contestant rambled on, slamming Monique’s song lyrics as uninspiring.

“Who raised you, that you think that’s inspiring?” Candiace asked, before twisting the knife.

“How dare you be given the privilege of raising children when that is your mental state…when that is your idea of inspiration. How dare you.” Candiace babbled. “How embarrassing for you and your children.”

Candiace Dillard’s jumbled dialogue made little sense — but it wasn’t hard to translate the reality star’s below-the-belt comments.

Candiace’s diatribe didn’t seem to do her any favors with viewers. RHOP fans have been sounding off about the long-winded share — and most are standing solidly behind Monique.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sunday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

