Real Housewives of Potomac ‘RHOP’ Fans Want Candiace Dillard FIRED After Homophobic & Transphobic Tweets Resurface! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Share This:

A flurry of explosive homophobic and transphobic tweets made by Candiace Dillard have resurfaced amid her Real Housewives of Potomac drama.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star is getting dragged by the gay community for past homophobic and transphobic comments made on social media.

RELATED: Candiace Dillard Plotted With Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon To Destroy Monique Samuels’ Marriage By Spreading LIES!

Below are a few screen grabs of the now-deleted tweets during the period of 2010 through 2011. In one dated January 9, 2010, Candiace Dillard wrote “Queenie gay men irk me.”

In another tweet posted on October 14, 2010, Candiace Dillard responded to a person with more homophobic vitriol, “I’m personally turned off by men who r too into fashion. It’s a fine line. When u do too much, I’m disgusted. Makes me think “gay.”

Candiace Dillard even attacked a former co-worker and criticized the person’s presumed sexuality — calling the officemate “a little gay” because “he does some strange things,” that make her “raise an eyebrow.”

The former pageant queen’s obsession with men being gay extended to Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband, Apollo Nida. “Phaedra’s husband is so AWKWARD. ughhhhh. I think he might be a little gay too….hmm….#realhousewivesofatl.”

In January 2011, Candiace Dillard cosigned a transphobic comment by retweeting — “If you wanna be or are gay then do you. But wtf is up wit dudes wanting to be women?” She added, “agreed” at the end of the quoted tweet.



Additionally, Candiace Dillard recently referred to a transgender woman, Riley Knoxx, as a “he,” repeatedly during an Instagram Live. Coincidently, the Beyonce impersonator, Riley Knoxx, is a close friend of Monique Samuels.

Real Housewives of Potomac fans are outraged and disgusted by the reality diva’s homophobic and transphobic comments and have been flooding Andy Cohen’s inbox calling for Candiace Dillard’s dismissal from the Bravo reality series.

As reported, Candiace Dillard is also in hot water for plotting to take down Monique Samuels by destroying her marriage with malicious lies.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sunday nights at 9:00 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips