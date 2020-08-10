Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Garcelle Beauvais Swears She Will NOT Return To ‘RHOBH’ Without Denise Richards! By

Garcelle Beauvais and Denise Richards will not return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills if one of them quits the show.

While appearing on SiriusXM’s EW Live, Garcelle Beauvais, 53, shared the conversation she had with Denise, 49, about returning to the Bravo reality show next season.

“She’s like, If you don’t come back, I’m not coming back, and I’m like, and if you don’t come back, I’m not coming back.”

Garcelle Beauvais also admitted being nervous about giving the show another chance after being threatened by co-star Lisa Rinna at the season 10 drama-filled reunion.

“Your first season is always nice and pleasant, and the second one they come for you. And I said, ‘is that a warning?’ And she said ‘yes’ — so I’m a little scared,” Garcelle said of Lisa Rinna’s warning at the July 16 showdown.

On July 23, Garcelle Beauvais told US Weekly’s Hot Hollywood podcast that she wasn’t sure if she would return to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following a heated exchange with Lisa Rinna at the reunion concerning Denise Richards’ love affair with Brandi Glanville.

“I’m waiting it out. I kept on saying, ‘let me get through the reunion.’ I got through the reunion. Oh, my God. It took me two days to shake that damn day.”

She added, “I felt like (Denise) was being hit hard all the time, and I felt like it was hard, time after time, after time. At some point, you have to believe someone’s truth or just go, ‘okay,’ and move on, but it wasn’t that way. I just felt like they were too harsh on her.”

The season 10 reunion was so explosive that Garcelle Beauvais unfollowed Lisa Rinna on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights, at 9:00 p.m. ET, on Bravo.

