‘Mob Wives’ Drita D’Avanzo Suffers Break Down After Husband Lee Sentenced to 5 Years On Gun Charge!

Drita D’Avanzo dissolved into tears outside a Brooklyn courtroom, after the former Mob Wives star’s husband, Lee D’Avanzo, was sentenced to over five years in prison on Friday, for keeping two loaded firearms in the couple’s home.

Lee D’Avanzo’s fate was sealed during the first in-person hearing to take place at the Brooklyn Federal Court since March, when the court shifted to virtual, with all hearings held via teleconference.

Lee D’Avanzo, 51, received 64 months in prison for possessing a weapon as a felon, after narcotics officers uncovered two guns and drugs in the family’s Staten Island home, in December. Federal Judge Rachel Kovner upped the prosecutors’ three to four year prison time recommendation after D’Avanzo pleaded guilty to the charge.

“He has six prior convictions, including two prior federal convictions,” she said, citing a marijuana conspiracy and a racketeering/money laundering conspiracy on the reputed Bonanno associate’s record. “He violated supervised release with a burglary offense, breaking into a bank and trying to get into a vault with high-speed drills … Two prior sentences of approximately 60 months were not sufficient to deter the defendant from serious crimes.”

Drita D’Avanzo arrived to court with her two daughters, the trio wearing blue medical masks, the former reality star sporting a Nike cap and sunglasses.

Judge Krovner expressed concern for the duo’s children when she noted the disturbing fact that the father of two kept guns loaded with hollow point bullets in the family home.

“The sentence was unfair. It’s bulls–t. That’s what you can put in the papers,” one of D’Avanzo’s daughters commented to the Daily News after the sentencing. Drita, who was reportedly weeping nearby, declined to comment.

Narcotics detectives found a .38 revolver on top of kitchen cabinets over the refrigerator in the family’s Pleasant Plains home, and a 9mm pistol was recovered under a mattress in the master bedroom. A large amount of marijuana, hydrocodone and Xanax was also discovered, according to police.

Drita D’Avanzo requested leniency for her husband, via a handwritten note to the court, delivered in July.

“If there is one thing no one can take away from Lee is what an amazing father he has been to our children,” Drita wrote. “He never missed a soccer game and was very much involved in our kids’ school work and any activities they were involved in. He is a family man and is missed! He has a family that is fully supporting him and hoping he comes home soon.”

Drita D’Avanzo was an original cast member on Mob Wives, which premiered on VH1 in 2011. Drita was known for her hot temper, and was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Staten Island woman during a parking dustup, in 2016.

