Real Housewives of Potomac Candiace Dillard Is Thrilled Wendy Osefo & Ashley Darby Are Feuding!

Real Housewives of Potomac fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting for the explosive blowout between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels — but another feud is brewing, as the season kicks into high gear.

Ashley Darby will clash with newbie, Wendy Osefo, and Candiace Dillard is enjoying the show.

Candiace Dillard and Ashley Darby connected in the world of beauty pageants, but share a testy friendship. Ashley has been critical of Candiace’s reliance on her mother’s finances, and Candiace has accused Ashley for clinging to an unhappy marriage for a lifestyle, not true love. Candiace also called out Ashley’s boozing habits, and how her behavior conflicted with her desire to have children. Candiace and Ashley’s contentious relationship will be put in the spotlight in Season 5, but Ashley will also spar with Wendy, as the season plays out.

A clip for an upcoming episode reveals a snappy exchange between the duo, the John Hopkins professor correcting Ashley after she called her “Wendy.”

“Dr. Wendy. Address me as such. Thank you, sweetie,” Wendy says, in the sneak peek.

Candiace Dillard weighed in on the cast squabble in an interview with People TV.

“Honestly, I found it very entertaining because if you’re a fan of the show, you see that in season’s past I have been the one whose kind of always been the resident sparer with Ashley Darby and honestly I’m over it,” Candiace told the outlet.

“So it was just funny to see someone else now having an issue with Ms. Ashley…it was just nice to see somebody else deal with her smart mouth, foolish drama and Wendy handled herself,” Candiace added.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sunday night at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

