Real Housewives of Potomac EXPOSED: Candiace Dillard Tried To EXTORT Monique Samuels For Millions In Exchange to Drop Assault Charges!

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns to the Bravo airwaves tonight (Sunday, August 2) — and ahead of the show premiere, Monique Samuels took to Instagram Story on Sunday to reveal Candiace Dillard attempted to shake her down for millions — in exchange for Candiace’s silence on their infamous winery brawl.

As AllAboutTheTEA.com readers know, the reality stars came to blows while filming a scene at Rocklands Farm Winery in Poolesville Maryland, in October. The fight resulted in both ladies pressing charges against the other. The charges were eventually dismissed. Not surprisingly, the altercation splintered the cast, and the duo continued to exchange shots on social media.

Monique Samuels spilled the tea during a recent interview with ESSENCE — exposing Candiace Dillard’s true intention was monetary gain. Press play below to watch.

Monique’s intentions on the other hand was never to involve the law in their altercation. “I had no intention of pursuing any charge against Candiace,” Monique told ESSENCE. “I had no intention of trying to see her in jail or even trying to get any money up out of her. I just wanted to move forward. She had other intentions and it dragged out to the point where every outlet is covering it without all the information.”

After Monique’s interview, Candiace Dillard was quick to clap back in a statement to ESSENCE — claiming inaccuracies.

“As I sit here focusing on my own career and the preparation of the premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am extremely disheartened by the inaccuracies stated in the recent interview by Mrs. Samuels on ESSENCE.” Candiace told the outlet. “I absolutely love the ESSENCE platform and everything that it represents and look forward to speaking with ESSENCE soon with regards what actually happened. My fans and my brand are everything to me.”

To back up her claims, Monique released a letter Candiace’s attorney, James L. Walker Jr., sent to her threatening civil (monetary) action. Read below.

Gizelle Bryant shaded Monique Samuels in the RHOP Season 5 trailer, and Robyn Dixon appeared to agree — landing both ladies on Team Candiace.

Candiace managed to sway Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon to not film with Monique in an alleged plot to oust the mom of three from the Bravo reality series. She also tried to do the same with Karen Huger but it did not work.

Former cast member Charisse Jackson-Jordan returns to Real Housewives of Potomac tonight and will stir up a ton of drama.

Watch a snippet of episode one below. Press play.

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres on Sunday, August 2, at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

