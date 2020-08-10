Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Brandi Glanville Puts Denise Richards’ LIES On Blast After Denise Was Confronted In Rome! By

Brandi Glanville is blasting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Denise Richards, for dodging accountability for their alleged hookup — but Denise dismissed Brandi as a liar who loves “shock value,” on the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show.

Brandi Glanville bashed Denise Richards on Twitter on last week, pushing her to “take responsibility” for her part in the supposed fling. Brandi slammed the actress and placed herself back on the RHOBH cast, in one fell swoop.

“Maybe if you’re so worried about hurting your children then as a married woman you should not f–k your cast mates and expect it not to get out,” Brandi wrote. “[T]ake responsibility for your part DR[.]”

Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna sat down to discuss the she-said-she-said drama on Wednesday’s episode, and Rinna asked Denise why she believed that Brandi was spreading rumors about the alleged fling. Denise commented that Brandi is motivated by “shock value.”

Denise Richards has flatly denied the affair, reiterating her position to the Washington Post, last month.

“I did not have an affair,” the actress commented.

Brandi Glanville’s scathing tweet was posted one day before Wednesday’s episode — where Denise turned the tables on her cast mates, alleging that Brandi had been making similar claims about them.

“By the way, Brandi has said that she’s had sex with every single woman she’s come in contact with, including some of the people from this group,” Denise said.

Kyle Richards doubled down on her belief that Denise Richards was lying about Brandi’s claim, in a BravoTV.com after-show interview.

“I was like, ‘That didn’t happen. You just came up with that last night in your hotel room,'” Kyle said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

