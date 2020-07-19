Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Brandi Glanville Banned From ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Reunion After Denise Richards Threatens Legal Action & Issued Ultimatums! By

Brandi Glanville did not attend The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 reunion due to her drama with Denise Richards.

Brandi Glanville, 47, revealed on her podcast Brandi Glanville Unfiltered that she was informed at the very last minute she would not be joining her co-stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Denise Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Starcke for the smackdown.

“So, I was set to do the reunion yesterday with all the ladies. I had the tech rehearsal and everything, and y’all know I don’t cancel, I don’t run away. I’m just not a coward,” she explained.

Following a phone conversation with production on the day of the taping, it was decided that it would be best for Brandi to tape a one-on-one with host Andy Cohen.

“We just talked about how I was feeling and how (castmates) were feeling and we honestly came to a mutual decision that instead of going to the reunion as I was set to do, I would sit down separately with Andy and do more of a one-on-one.”

Brandi Glanville further explained that the producers did not want the Housewives to attack her like they attacked Camille Grammer at the season 9 reunion.

“How much better would it be for me to just sit down with Andy and talk and not have to fight because at this point, I’m done. I really want to put this behind me and move forward,” Brandi Glanville stated.

A source told AllAboutTheTEA.com the real reason behind Brandi’s ousting has to do with legal threats made by Denise Richards and she threatened, “not to attend the reunion if Brandi Glanville was going to be there. Denise sent cease and desists letters to all her castmates with the exception of Garcelle and Sutton.” A source tells AllAboutTheTEA.com.

Lisa Rinna already hinted that fans would not get the reunion smackdown they had been expecting. Following Thursday’s taping, the 57-year old actress took to Instagram and expressed her frustration. “Reunion was bullsh*it today,” she wrote on Instagram stories. “I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights, at 8:00 p.m. ET, on Bravo.

