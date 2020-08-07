Married To Medicine ‘Married to Medicine’ & ‘RHOA’ Fans Launch Petition To Save Mariah Huq & NeNe Leakes! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Share This:

Filming has kicked off for The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Married To Medicine, but NeNe Leakes and Mariah Huq — the women who launched the Bravo shows — have been left hanging.

Fans are standing by NeNe Leakes and Mariah Huq after the reality stars sounded off, accusing Bravo of applying a double standard in their treatment of cast members.

NeNe Leakes has confirmed that she’s still in negotiations for a return, but the vibe remains tense between the reality vet and the network. Reportedly, RHOA producers were bugged that NeNe made an early exit during the show’s virtual reunion. NeNe later noted that Kim Zolciak Biermann walked off RHOA, and was rewarded with a spinoff series. NeNe also pointed out that a development deal figure dropped from one million to $100k when the Don’t Be Tardy personality was out of the picture. Bravo bigwigs were reportedly unhappy when NeNe physically pulled a producer from her closet — but weren’t upset when RHONJ vet, Teresa Giudice shoved Andy Cohen, during a reunion taping.

Mariah Huq recently called out M2M producers, after she did not receive a contract for the upcoming season. She also put production company, Purveyors of Pop, on blast for not allowing her to wear a hijab during confessional spots, and for shutting her out of spinoff projects inspired by the show she created. Mariah is reportedly ready to take her case to court.

EXCLUSIVE: Mariah Huq Fired So Bravo Can Steal ‘Married To Medicine’ & She Exposes Lisa Vanderpump’s White Privilege!

Many viewers agree that Bravo production treats black women differently from their white counterparts, and are demanding change. Fans even created a petition on change.org and the effort has collected almost 1800 signatures.

Bravo is taking on the subject of racism in an upcoming special, “Race in America: A Movement not a Moment.” RHOA star, Kandi Burruss is an executive producer of the special, which will air on Sunday, August 9. Porsha Williams, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Britten Cole, Gizelle Bryant, Kandi Burruss, and Todd Tucker will take part in the Bravo conversation, which will explore the reality stars’ personal experiences and views on racism.

Press play below to watch AllAboutTheTea.com’s explosive interview with Mariah Huq.

“Race in America: A Movement not a Moment” airs on Sunday, August 9 at 10 pm, ET.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips